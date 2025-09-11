Rucking in Remembrance: 90 MW Airmen Honor 9/11

Airmen and families of the 90th Missile Wing moved their boots as well as many hearts early this morning during this year’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Ruck March, exhibiting the promise that “we will never forget.”



“This ceremony is a reminder of the American fighting spirit,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 20th Air Force command chief. “Through tragedy, we can always come together, no matter the background. We can come together and work through a very difficult situation to repair our country, repair relationships and take care of our nation and our families.”



Twenty-four years have passed since the coordinated terror attacks occurred in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, claiming the lives of 2,977 people and leading to significant changes in counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and around the world.



Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, addressed the more than 100 people in attendance with a reflection on the enormous sacrifice made by those who gave everything to save lives that day.



“The buildings struck that day were not just buildings, they were symbols of American independence, pride, courage and prosperity. They were full of people – mothers, fathers, sons and daughters – who kissed loved ones goodbye that morning, not knowing it would be their last,” said Holmes. “Among them were 343 firefighters, 71 police officers and 8 paramedics running toward the sound of danger when others ran away. Their bravery represents the best in all of us, and today we honor them with a 4.22-mile ruck march around our parade field.”



Organized by the F.E. Warren Fire Department and the 90th Security Forces Group, members of the Mighty Ninety were able to join together as a community to participate in the ceremonial ruck in tribute to the first responders and civilians who gave their lives fighting for our country.



We continue to honor and remember the lives lost from this tragedy, and the lives that have been lost since then.

