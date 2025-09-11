Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area school children show off creativity in air show art contest

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Story by Patrick Griffith 

    316th Wing

    Students from schools in the area put their creativity to the test in a recent art contest to design a logo commemorating this year’s air show.

    The only requirement was that the logo contained an image or drawing of some type of aircraft – anything else was up to each artist.

    Dozens of entries poured in from elementary, middle, and high schools in the surrounding community, each offering a unique take on aviation and the Air Force’s heritage. A panel of judges from the base reviewed the submissions for originality, theme connection, and visual impact.

    Organizers said the contest aimed to showcase local talent and also strengthen community ties to the base’s signature public event.

    First-place winners from each grade:

    Kindergarten: Meghan Schofield, Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School
    First grade: Charlotte Frys, St. John the Evangelist
    Second grade: Sabine Fletcher, Leonardtown Elementary School
    Third grade: Ricardo Cooper, Panorama Elementary School
    Fourth grade: Tomas Ventura, St. John the Evangelist
    Fifth grade: Alicia Borrero, Leonardtown Elementary School
    Sixth grade: Finnley Burch, Leonardtown Middle School
    Seventh grade: Marvin Rivas Alvarez, Buck Lodge Middle School
    Eighth grade: Destiny Thompson, Margaret Brent Middle School
    Ninth grade: No entries
    10th grade: Abigail Davis, Dr. James A. Forest Career and Technology Center
    11th grade: Andrew Logan, Dr. James A. Forest Career and Technology Center
    12th grade: Alexandra Dickens, Great Mills High School

    The 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 13-14, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team.

