Students from schools in the area put their creativity to the test in a recent art contest to design a logo commemorating this year’s air show.



The only requirement was that the logo contained an image or drawing of some type of aircraft – anything else was up to each artist.



Dozens of entries poured in from elementary, middle, and high schools in the surrounding community, each offering a unique take on aviation and the Air Force’s heritage. A panel of judges from the base reviewed the submissions for originality, theme connection, and visual impact.



Organizers said the contest aimed to showcase local talent and also strengthen community ties to the base’s signature public event.



First-place winners from each grade:



Kindergarten: Meghan Schofield, Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School

First grade: Charlotte Frys, St. John the Evangelist

Second grade: Sabine Fletcher, Leonardtown Elementary School

Third grade: Ricardo Cooper, Panorama Elementary School

Fourth grade: Tomas Ventura, St. John the Evangelist

Fifth grade: Alicia Borrero, Leonardtown Elementary School

Sixth grade: Finnley Burch, Leonardtown Middle School

Seventh grade: Marvin Rivas Alvarez, Buck Lodge Middle School

Eighth grade: Destiny Thompson, Margaret Brent Middle School

Ninth grade: No entries

10th grade: Abigail Davis, Dr. James A. Forest Career and Technology Center

11th grade: Andrew Logan, Dr. James A. Forest Career and Technology Center

12th grade: Alexandra Dickens, Great Mills High School



The 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show is scheduled for Sept. 13-14, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:49 Story ID: 548038 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Area school children show off creativity in air show art contest, by Patrick Griffith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.