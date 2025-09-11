Whiteman Airmen prepare for leadership through NCO Induction

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — The 509th Bomb Wing recently implemented a new Noncommissioned Officer Induction course and ceremony designed to prepare Airmen for their transition from junior enlisted to NCO.

The course was championed by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Sipos, 509 BW command chief, who wanted to emphasize the importance of making the occasion more than just a routine milestone.

Organizers created a program focusing on professional development culminating in an induction ceremony. The course is already being met with praise from Airmen.

“From our feedback, it meant a lot to hear from Staff (Sergeant) selects saying how much they liked the course and exercises,” said Staff Sgt. Arlett Vildoso, 509th Maintenance Operations Flight maintenance analyst. “I don’t think you can get enough guidance on how to be responsible for other people.”

The one-day featured four exercises, including communication-based activities that taught participants how to work up and down the chain of command while navigating relationships with peers who have become subordinates.

These lessons were reinforced by mentorship throughout the day, led by Master Sgt. Christopher Weidmer, 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation superintendent.

“My goal for this was to be completely transparent with the class,” said Weidmer. “Tell them what leadership on a bad day looks like and also on a good day and highlight how it’s an art and not a science.”

For many participants, the varied perspectives of the different instructors throughout the course added value to the experience.

“What I love about our instructors is we have all these people from all over base come together as one and give different insights,” said Senior Airman Urban Dyer, 393rd Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief. “Not everyone’s going to have the same opinion, so it’s helpful to get our senior NCOs to give us feedback for any questions we have.”

After a day full of learning and development, Airmen then attend an induction ceremony and receive a certificate symbolizing the start their journey to becoming a Staff Sergeant.

By combining mentorship, education, and ceremony, the induction program highlights the pride and responsibility of becoming a noncommissioned officer in the Air Force, helping to build stronger leaders in the future.

