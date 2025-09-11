Army Reserve leader pays tribute to 9/11 fallen at Fort Totten event

Photo By Sgt. Maurice Moore | Flag bearers from the U.S. Army Reserve and FDNY render honors to commemorate the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maurice Moore | Flag bearers from the U.S. Army Reserve and FDNY render honors to commemorate the lives lost on September 11 at Fort Totten, New York, September 11, 2025. The annual event featured remarks, music, and ceremonial honors that brought together the military and first responders in remembrance of sacrifice and service. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Maurice Moore) see less | View Image Page

QUEENS, N.Y. – “Today’s ceremony is a solemn one – nearly 3,000 innocent souls lost their lives 24 years ago,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general – operations for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the annual 9/11 commemoration here at Fort Totten.



“But today’s ceremony is also a celebration of those who stood fast in the face of the enemy, such as our firefighters, police, EMS, other first responders, and the men and women of the Army Reserve’s 77th Regional Support Command who played a key role in recovery efforts in New York City,” he added.



Hosted by the Fire Department of New York, the event pays homage to the first responders and military personnel who perished that day, to include six Soldiers of the U.S. Army Reserve’s former 77th RSC who died Sept. 11, 2001, in the World Trade Center.



“We celebrate the lives and heroism of New York City firefighters Sgt. Shawn Powell, Staff Sgt. Frederick Ill, Chief Warrant Officer Ronald Bucca, Capt. Mark Whitford and Capt. Michael Mullan, as well as Lt. Col. William Pohlmann, who worked as an attorney on the 91st floor of Tower Two,” Hershkowitz explained.



Part of the remembrance is a wreath laying and watering of the memorial trees symbolizing hope, resilience, and the enduring legacy of those who perished. The act is predominantly meaningful as the trees are grown from seedlings of the “Survivor Trees” from the World Trade Center site.



The ritual of caring for the trees honors the memory of the lives lost, serving a poignant connection to their legacy.



“As a New York native who grew up just east of here on Long Island in Nassau County, this day hits home – Long Island and the five boroughs of New York City were, and still are, the center of the world for me,” Hershkowitz said. “The resilience of New Yorkers to overcome tragic situations can never be questioned.”



The events of 9/11 led the United States into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that ultimately claimed the lives of more than 7,000 U.S. service members.



“We will continue to face 21st-century threats and stop terrorists and other enemies in their tracks, both at home and abroad,” Hershkowitz said. “This is the promise all service members make to their fellow citizens, and it is a promise we intend to keep.”