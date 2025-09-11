AMC charts way ahead for continuous transformation

Photo By Joseph M. Lee | (From left) Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, Patty George, Chief of Staff of...... read more read more Photo By Joseph M. Lee | (From left) Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, Patty George, Chief of Staff of the Army Randy George, Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Cindy Mohan, Shaunette Sellers and AMC CSM Jimmy Sellers pose for a group photo at the AMC headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Leaders from across Army Materiel Command and the sustainment enterprise met to discuss the enterprise’s role in the Army’s ongoing transformation at the AMC Commander’s Forum at Redstone Arsenal Sept. 10-11.



“We are here to set the table on how we will move forward in continuous transformation,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general and acting commander.



Mohan led the forum centered on three key priorities: Delivering Ready Combat Formations, Reshaping and Reimagining the Organic Industrial Base, and Enhancing the Soldier Experience.



On the first day, the Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George addressed attendees, emphasizing the need for a forward-thinking and innovation-focused mindset. George underscored AMC’s critical role within the Army and the command’s breadth.



“AMC is solving problems the Army doesn't know it has,” he said. “It is the only organization across the Army that touches everything the Soldier touches.”



The command’s portfolio spans a wide array of responsibilities including improving Soldier feeding programs, modernizing the Organic Industrial Base, streamlining property accountability and leveraging data analytics to enhance operational effectiveness.



Mohan emphasized AMC’s willingness to embrace challenges and proactively seek solutions with a commitment to a bottom-up approach.



“Our organization has shown that we are willing to accept risk and get out ahead to solve problems the Army needs solved,” Mohan said.



The forum included briefings about the broader Army-wide transformation and the command’s contributions to modernization efforts. Briefings from AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands provided a comprehensive overview of ongoing initiatives.



Multiple leaders highlighted that the service is undergoing the most significant transformation the Army has seen since World War II and the changes are providing an opportunity to deliver new and streamline solutions and accelerate innovation.



“We are in a time of profound change, so it’s absolutely critical that we stay nested as an enterprise and maintain a mindset of continuous transformation,” said Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, AMC G3.



Attendees included leaders from AMC’s major subordinate commands, Army G4, Combined Arms Support Command, Defense Acquisition University, Army Futures Command and more.