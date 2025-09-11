ROTC Cadet Brandon Dove completes USACE internship

Photo By Michael Ariola | Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Cadet Brandon Dove participated in the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Cadet Brandon Dove participated in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - sponsored ROTC Engineer Internship Program this summer with the USACE, Savannah District. Dove, a computer science major with a cybersecurity concentration at St. Edward’s University in Austin, fulfills his ROTC training obligations through the University of Texas at Austin. see less | View Image Page

Cadet Brandon Dove is one of 14 Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from universities nationwide who spent the summer interning with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District.



The USACE-sponsored ROTC Engineer Internship Program connects classroom learning with practical experience to prepare future Army officers for leadership roles in technical fields.



Dove, a computer science major with a cybersecurity concentration at St. Edward’s University in Austin, fulfills his ROTC training obligations through the University of Texas at Austin.



“During my USACE internship, I learned about geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) and geographic information systems (GIS),” Dove said. “For my capstone project, my supervisor, Michael MacDonald, tasked me with finding the most suitable locations for emergency response centers in Austin, where I go to school.”



“I utilized light detection and ranging (LIDAR) data, calculated slopes, analyzed water and road features, and combined the information to determine the best locations,” he explained.”



Dove believes this training will benefit his Army career.



“As a future Army officer, I might find myself in a situation where I need information on a location for conducting operations. My USACE training in GIS and spatial analysis taught me exactly what information to request,” Dove said.



Dove’s military journey began when he enlisted in the Army as a 25B Information Technology Specialist. He later earned the Green to Gold Division Commander’s Hip Pocket Scholarship, awarded to a select few high-performing enlisted soldiers nominated by division-level commanders for their leadership potential and merit.



“The ROTC program has made me realize a lot about myself that I didn’t know I was capable of,” said Dove. “I have been able to build upon all the experiences the ROTC program has provided me, including the USACE internship, to constantly improve myself. It has made me aware of my weaknesses and what I need to improve to be a better future leader.”



Dove aspires to serve as a Cyber Officer in the Army Reserve while pursuing a full-time cybersecurity career in the private sector.