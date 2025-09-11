Corps of Engineers seeks comments on city of Northfield environmental project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a proposed water system improvement project for the city of Northfield, Minnesota.



The Corps of Engineers will provide design and construction assistance to Northfield to construct a roughly 750,000-gallon water tower northwest of the Northfield Hospital and Clinic to provide redundancies to the water system near the hospital and to improve fire protection and storage capacity for the city in the northwest area.



The project involves the construction of an approximately 150-foot-tall, 28-foot-diameter water tower. The necessary infrastructure to support the tower's operation is funded and built separately by the city, independent of the tower's construction. Once completed, the operation and maintenance of the water tower will consist of routine facility upkeep and are not expected to result in any significant impacts.



Construction of the proposed actions is tentatively scheduled to be initiated in Spring of 2026.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than Oct. 14. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



The St. Paul District’s environmental infrastructure programs assist communities with building, designing and/or restoring environmentally friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems. By the end of 2023, the district has assisted more than 56 communities with this program.

