NMFDC welcomes new financial management analyst

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes Anjanette McRae to the team as financial management analyst with the command's Resource Management directorate on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025. McRae will be working on the Health Professionals Sponsorship Program, supporting the Navy's future healthcare professionals. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon).

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Anjanette McRae to the team as financial management analyst with the command’s Resource Management directorate on Sept. 8, 2025.



The Newport News, Virginia, native loves old martial arts movies and has more than 33 years of financial management experience.



We recently asked McRae a few questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



▶ What was the previous command you worked for and what did you do there?

▷ I was a federal contractor with Thompson Gray, Inc., where I performed budget activities for sensitive activities, created standard operating procedures and job aids. I also had the opportunity to train supporting commands. Before that, I served in the Army for 11 years, also in financial management.



▶ What is your position and directorate you were hired for here at NMFDC and please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing?

▷ I'm joining team as a financial management analyst within the Health Professionals Sponsorship Program. I'll be focused on the financial aspects of the program, and I'm looking forward to using my skills to directly support those who are committing to serve our country. It feels great to know that my work will contribute to a program that supports our future military healthcare professionals.



▶ What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

▷ I'm a naturally quiet and observant person, and I thrive in a calm and supportive environment. This approach helps me to really listen and understand the needs of the team. Outside of work, I am very family-oriented and love spending my free time with my two granddaughters.



Welcome to the team Anjanette, our future healthcare professionals are in good hands with you onboard!