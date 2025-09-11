Combat Logistics Battalion 2; Warrior of the Week Cpl. Luis Garcia

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Garcia, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Garcia, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with high mobility multipurpose wheel vehicles at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2025. Garcia was nominated as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week by his command due to his superior leadership, technical mastery, and unwavering dedication to mission accomplishment. Garcia is a native of Wimauma, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Garcia, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week by his command due to his superior leadership, technical mastery, and unwavering dedication to mission accomplishment at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 9, 2025.



Beyond his primary duties as a motor transportation operator, Garcia also holds the billet of training noncommissioned officer for 1st Platoon, Motor Transport Company, CLB-2, where he trains and mentors 25 Marines within his shop.



As the platoon’s training NCO, Garcia played a critical role during the Company Basic Skills Field Exercise, where he successfully developed 41 Marines and Sailors throughout Motor Transport Company during an intensive three-day training period of training and readiness events.



“Garcia plays a critical role in all aspects of this shop,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dustin Simmons, a motor transportation operations chief with CLB-2.



According to Simmons, Garcia’s direct supervisor, Garcia also meticulously planned, coordinated, and executed a series of 1000 to 3000 level training and readiness events that far exceeded the expectations of his grade. During a company basic skills field exercise, Garcia supervised several live-fire marksmanship ranges to include a variety of scenarios known as “tables of fire” three through five while also acting as the position safety officer.



“In this role, Garcia ensured the safe and efficient execution of live-fire training while maintaining the highest standards of safety and precision,” said Simmons. “He delivered detailed periods of instruction on marksmanship fundamentals, coached Marines on weapons manipulation techniques, and expertly called the firing line. Through his leadership, every iteration of training was executed flawlessly and without any incidents."



“I enjoy being there to support the Marines,” said Garcia, “however they may need me.”



In addition to his responsibilities on the range, Garcia has led instruction and practical application for convoy operations, combat vehicle operations, and deep-water fording; a technique used by semi-amphibious vehicles to traverse water that is several meters deep. Garcia has also personally instructed and supervised the recovery of disabled tactical vehicles, teaching safe and efficient flat-tow and wrenching techniques.



When asked what advice Garcia was would give to his younger self, Garcia said, “Even though I’ve had rough times throughout my life, it’s important to look forward for better days and to always remain a good person no matter what.” Garcia went on to mention that his favorite part of his job is, “The bonds and relationships that I’ve made throughout my career. The Marine Corps gives you the opportunity to be a part of a family where each and every one of you would willingly lay down your life for one another. You can’t find that anywhere else in world.”



According to Garcia’s coworkers, “Garcia is hardworking, and always there for the Marines,” stated U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Martinez, a motor transport operator with CLB-2. He went on to compare Garcia to a “steam train” saying, “Once he starts something, it’s impossible to get him to stop.”



Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor who goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an exceptional service member.