Army ROTC Cadets Gain Real-World Experience During USACE Internship

Photo By Michael Ariola | Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets pose for a photo with a grapple skidder...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets pose for a photo with a grapple skidder during a forestry management tour at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2025. The Cadets are assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District for their summer internship. see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Fourteen Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets from universities across the country spent their summer gaining hands-on experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, during a summer internship.



The USACE - sponsored ROTC Engineer Internship Program connects classroom learning with practical experience to prepare future Army officers for leadership roles in technical fields.



The cadets, majoring in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields such as forestry, computer science, biology, and information systems management, were assigned to the District headquarters and field offices at military installations in Georgia and North Carolina.



Exploring the USACE Mission and Meeting the Experts Behind it



The ROTC cadets learned about USACE operations, including military construction, civil works, disaster response, recreation, and environmental protection.



“Hosting ROTC cadets at the District was a wonderful opportunity to provide cadets with practical knowledge and a deeper personal understanding of how USACE supports national security, the economy, and quality of life, both now and throughout its 250-year history,” said Lt. Col. Vanessa Bowman, USACE Savannah District deputy commander.



Beyond gaining operational insights, the cadets also benefited from mentorship opportunities that could shape their future in the Army, explained Bowman.



“The internship program also offers the cadets a chance to interact and build a professional network with USACE subject matter experts across a variety of disciplines who can offer guidance and support as the cadets consider career paths within USACE and the broader Army,” said Bowman. “We look forward to seeing how the cadets who interned with the District continue their service to the Nation.”



Hands-On Fieldwork Along the Savannah River



Several cadets participated in a hydrographic survey mission on the Savannah River, collecting sonar data used to determine future dredging sites.



Cadet Evan Rice, a student at Auburn University in Alabama majoring in information systems management, was surprised to learn about USACE’s critical role in maintaining the nation’s waterways.



“While aboard the hydrographic survey vessel, it was fascinating to see how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gathers data and determines which areas to dredge next so ships can safely travel up and down the river,” said Rice. “Prior to this internship, I was unaware USACE was involved in this mission.”



Learning About Renewable Energy and Water Management



Cadets toured the J. Strom Thurmond Dam, one of the largest hydroelectric power plants in the Southeast. There, they learned how water is harnessed to generate renewable energy and how USACE manages water releases for flood control, recreation, and ecosystem health.



Following the tour, Cadet Madelyn Eggers, a student at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, reflected on her experience.



“My time with the Army Corps of Engineers has been wonderful,” said Eggers. “The warm, welcoming atmosphere and the incredible opportunity to witness the inner workings of dam operations and construction projects, details most civilians rarely see, have made it a rewarding experience.”



Eggers is pursuing a biology degree with a pre-med focus, with the goal of serving in the Army Medical Service Corps.



Firsthand Look at Forestry Operations and Land Stewardship



At Fort Stewart, cadets attended briefings on forestry management and visited an active USACE logging site. The timber harvesting program generates revenue and supports environmental health while maintaining land usability for future training.



“Coming out to the logging site and seeing the timber harvesting equipment in action has been the most interesting part of the internship for me so far,” said Cadet Dante Trozzo, from Shamong, New Jersey.



“Before this internship, I really wasn’t familiar with the full scope of USACE’s operations. Since then, I’ve had a crash course in forestry, military construction, quality assurance, and other key aspects of their mission. It’s really broadened my horizons and given me valuable information that will help me as a future leader in the Army.”



Trozzo is currently pursuing a degree in emergency management and homeland security at the University of Akron in Ohio. He aspires to become an engineer or explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officer.



Shaping the Future of Army Leadership



The Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a college-based program that prepares students to become officers in the U.S. Army while earning their degrees. Upon successful completion of the program and graduation, cadets are commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army, Army Reserve, or Army National Guard.



Cadet Brandon Dove, a student at St. Edward’s University in Austin, shared his thoughts on how the ROTC program has benefited him.



“The ROTC program has made me realize a lot about myself that I didn’t know I was capable of,” said Dove. “I have been able to build upon all the experiences the program has provided me, including the USACE internship, to constantly improve myself. It has made me aware of my weaknesses and what I need to improve to be a better future leader.”



Dove is pursuing a degree in computer science with a concentration in cybersecurity while fulfilling his ROTC training obligations through the University of Texas at Austin. He aspires to become a cyber officer in the Army Reserve while pursuing a full-time cybersecurity career in the private sector.