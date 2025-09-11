Center buries time capsule to be opened on 40th anniversary

Photo By Grady Epperly | Air Force Sustainment Center Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins provides remarks before...... read more read more Photo By Grady Epperly | Air Force Sustainment Center Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins provides remarks before the burial of an AFSC time capsule. The capsule was buried six feet below an existing raised flowerbed in front of Bldg. 3001 on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and will not be opened until the 40th Anniversary of AFSC 27 years from now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Grady Epperly) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Sustainment Center Airmen of 2052 will get a unique glimpse of what the center was like in 2025 when they unearth a time capsule buried Sept. 5 in front of AFSC headquarters, Bldg. 3001, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Executive Director Angie Tymofichuk, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador tossed dirt from golden shovels, commemorating the burial of the time capsule that will not open until the 40th Anniversary of AFSC 27 years from now.



Several commanders from AFSC units across the United States and employees from various offices within Bldg. 3001 gathered for the ceremony, where Hawkins offered his thoughts to the crowd.



“I call this work [of the Air Force Sustainment Center] righteous,” Hawkins said. “I call this idea patriotism at its best. We produce warfighting capability. What a noble, righteous mission to be a part of.



“The people who will be surrounding this place 25 years from now … maybe our grandchildren, maybe our children … will stand on the work we’ve done,” Hawkins said. “My message to them is they are worthy to the legacy they’ve inherited as we are worthy of the legacy that was built before us.”



As project officer for the time capsule project, AFSC Historian Dr. James Tindle collected items to include from every major unit within the center. From coins and patches to 3D-printed model aircraft and predictions for the future, the articles in the capsule promise to offer a look into the past for those who dig it up.



“I hope they will be entertained,” Tindle said. “I think they will know a lot of the information, but seeing it in a past context should be interesting. I believe a lot is going to change between now and then.”



The time capsule was buried in an existing raised flowerbed and, during the ceremony, Hawkins recognized with a commander’s coin Paul Jackson, E-3 structural engineer, who tended the flora there.



“With his own resources, with his own know-how and his own two hands he’s been cultivating this place, not knowing that it would actually have the significance that it has today,” Hawkins said. “This place will be special for years to come."



Jackson began tending the garden in 2017 and plans to continue. A stone marking the time capsule will also be placed at the site. “For me, Tinker is one of the most awesome jobs ever,” said Jackson, who began his tenure here in 2002. “Maintaining the planter is just a small way of giving back.”