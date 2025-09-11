Allies unite in tactical and operational C2 during Bamboo Eagle 25-3

Courtesy Photo | Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and United Kingdom Space operational...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and United Kingdom Space operational command and control members serving in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3’s Air Operations Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 22 - Aug. 8, 2025. BE is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Stephens) see less | View Image Page

Bamboo Eagle 25-3 united U.S. and allied forces across multiple continents to practice tactical and operational command and control in a contested environment. Led by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, the exercise tested joint and coalition responses to complex short-notice threats, sharpening speed, flexibility, and cooperation to defend national and allied interests.



The Department-Level Exercise highlighted how U.S. and coalition C2 forces operate as one team across live, virtual, and constructive domains. Real-world operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Camp Smith were linked with the Distributed Mission Operations Center’s scenario at Kirtland Air Force Base, while the 505th Command and Control Wing at Hurlburt Field generated a synthetic air expeditionary task force and theater-wide constructive air picture. Together, these efforts integrated distributed tactical and operational C2 forces, connecting U.S. and coalition partners in real and simulated environments in combat-realistic Indo-Pacific scenarios.



“Using virtual assets, the 505th Command and Control Wing roughly doubled the scope and scale of the live-fly element while providing theater-representative problem sets for the 613th Air Operations Center and the PAFWC [Pacific Air Forces Watch Center],” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th CCW commander.



The DMOC linked eight tactical C2 units, MQ-9 and naval simulators, personnel recovery assets, and the Air Force Reserve Command’s 349th Air Mobility Wing staff into the larger Bamboo Eagle environment. These connections tied directly to the 613th AOC and the PAFWC, bridging tactical decision-making to operational command.



Coalition C2 at Work



Beyond the DMOC’s synthetic environment, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and Australian Army operational C2 members served within the 613th AOC and Joint Battle Watch. Together they synchronized real-world C2 for joint air and maritime operations in the Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility. This included:



• Tasked tactical mission tasking for air expeditionary wings and maritime patrol forces

• Coordinated and synchronized joint all-domain fires in the JBW

• Integrated live operational assets, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and personnel recovery missions

• Coordinated directly with the 613th AOC, JBW, PAFWC, and theater leadership



“Bamboo Eagle was an enlightening insight into the conduct of strategic level planning, to operational/tactical execution of very complex multi-domain missions within the USINDOPACOM theatre,” said RAAF Group Capt. Jeremy Feldhahn, Australian Defense Force Headquarters Joint Operations Command, Operations and Plans Branch director of theatre effects. “There were some great lessons in the command and control of these types of missions, when considering the vast distances, logistical challenges, and degraded communications.”



“This exercise showed that integration isn’t just about sharing airspace, it’s about sharing decisions,” said Hayde. “U.S. and coalition officers worked side by side making operational calls that directly impacted joint air and maritime operations.”



Allied Leaders Shape Planning and Decisions



This iteration expanded coalition participation at the planning level. For the first time, the Royal Air Force embedded Combat Air, Non-Kinetic Effects, and Space experts from the U.K. Air and Space Warfare Centre into the 613th AOC.



“I’m thrilled the RAF can now play a pivotal role in this specific planning environment at the joint level of warfare. In past iterations, our absence at this planning environment limited how U.K. assets could be tasked. This is an important first step toward routinely providing non-U.S. solutions for joint planners,” said RAF Wing Commander Richard Kinniburgh, BE 25-3 U.K. lead and 505th CCW RAF exchange officer.



He continued, “this allowed for RAF assets and capabilities to be brought to the joint planning environment, posturing for the return of live air platforms in exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1.”



For the first time, Australian Defence Force specialists and operational SMEs integrated into the JBW, providing critical insight into multi-domain operations and strengthening joint and all-domain fires synchronization.



“Air Command and Headquarters Joint Operations Command involvement in Bamboo Eagle was excellent and provided opportunities to practice high-end planning and execution with our INDOPACOM peers,” said RAAF Wing Commander Stuart McLean, 88 Squadron commanding officer. “The integration between our forces was as close as I have experienced and the Air Command team certainly left the exercise with a greater understanding of how to work together.”



Additionally, RAF 11 Group embedded personnel within the 613th AOC, building on their near-full access to U.S. Air Force systems that would underpin any future conflict in the region.



Hayde added, “Embedding coalition leaders ensures their assets and capabilities are fully integrated. When allied officers inform operational decisions, we strengthen trust, use every platform effectively, and build the speed and confidence needed to act as one team in combat.”



Linking the Fight Through Distributed Training



The DMOC connected operational and tactical U.S. forces with coalition partners from their home stations, simulating contested airspace, degraded communications, and complex threats.



Coalition aircraft flew exclusively through virtual and constructive scenarios, while personnel integrated in both live and simulated environments. Key contributions included:



• Royal Canadian Air Force: Control Reporting Centre and Battle Control System–Fixed node in North Bay

• Royal Australian Air Force: E-7A Wedgetail crews, Distributed Training Centre advisory support, white force management for virtual and constructive AEW operations, and liaison officers

• Royal Air Force: Air Battlespace Training Centre members at RAF Waddington provided operational oversight for virtual air assets, fulfilled AEW leadership functions for RAF VC assets, and liaison officers



“Bamboo Eagle 25-3 provided the opportunity to integrate an RAF EAW [Expeditionary Air Wing] in direct support for U.S. Air Force-led coalition operations,” said RAF Wing Commander Mark Still, ABTC Officer Commanding, RAF BE 25-3 virtual EAW lead. “Embedding RAF personnel at every operating location, allowed us to gain experience whilst directly informing coalition operations and learning at every level.”



Still continued, “ASWC [U.K. Air and Space Warfare Centre] personnel at the 613th AOC and the 705th Combat Training Squadron ensured that the virtual and constructive sorties connected via the Gladiator system, from the ABTC in the U.K., were planned, executed, and accurately reported to the JFACC [Joint Force Air Component Commander] and COMAFFOR [Commander Air Force Forces]. We are proud of the continued support to Bamboo Eagle from the ASWC and aim to continue to grow this in the future iterations to add mass to the exercise and U.K. live-air contribution.”



Forging Trust and Readiness



Bamboo Eagle 25-3, a U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and Air Combat Command exercise, showcased how U.S. and allied forces integrate tactical and operational C2 across live and distributed environments. Each iteration builds on today’s challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s, ensuring forces remain ready for any threat.



“Coalition strength comes from shared decisions and shared responsibilities. Bamboo Eagle strengthens that bond so our nations can face future challenges together,” said Hayde.



The exercise also set the stage for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 in February, where U.S. and coalition forces and expanded scenarios will build on lessons learned. By integrating tactical and operational C2 across multi-domain live, virtual and constructive environments, Bamboo Eagle continues to prepare U.S. and allied forces for contested operations in the Indo-Pacific. This collaboration strengthens deterrence, addresses shared security concerns, and promotes a rules-based international order through multinational coordination.