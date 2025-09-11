USS Gerald R. Ford Arrives in Oslo, Norway

OSLO, Norway (September 12, 2025) – The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), currently deployed in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, arrived in Oslo, Norway, for a scheduled port visit, September 12, 2025.



Prior to its arrival in Oslo, Gerald R. Ford operated in the North and Norwegian Seas, while Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) conducted combined operations in the Arctic Circle with the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl (F 314) and replenishment oiler HNoMS Maud (A 530), as well as the German Navy’s Sachsen-class air defense frigate FGS Hamburg (F220) and French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Aquitaine (D 650) and Durance-class command and replenishment tanker FS Somme (A 631).



"When the USS Gerald R. Ford entered Oslo Fjord in 2023, it was the first U.S. aircraft carrier to do so in 65 years. Since then, we welcomed the USS Harry S. Truman and are now glad to see the sailors of the Gerald R. Ford back again,” said. Eric Myer, Charge d’Affairs, ad interim. “These visits are not merely symbolic. The presence of this carrier strike group in Norwegian waters training with Allied forces exemplifies our commitment to shared security."



While in port, Gerald R. Ford’s crew and embarked personnel will participate in tours of the Norwegian capital, including experiencing the Kingdom of Norway’s famous glassmaking tradition and the Holmenkollen Zipline, as well as assisting in a local veteran’s run.



“This ship, the largest of its kind on Earth, navigated thousands of miles, including narrow straits and challenging seas, to be here today as a statement of America’s commitment to our Allies,” said Capt. Dave Skarosi, commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford. “Our ship visited Oslo during its maiden deployment in 2023, and we are privileged to return. The city of Oslo holds a special place in Gerald R. Ford’s history and future.”



The flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve is on a scheduled deployment in support of the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. 6th Fleet, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region.



Gerald R. Ford, along with the nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Mahan (DDG 72), and Winston S. Churchill, conducted multi-domain strike group operations in the Atlantic Ocean before transiting east through the Strait of Gibraltar and conducting Neptune Strike 25-2 and joining the French, German, and Norwegian Navies in Operation Overture before arriving in Oslo.



Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allies, international partners, and other U.S. government departments and agencies to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.



