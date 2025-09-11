YOKOSUKA, Japan – The U.S. Navy will conduct Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni from Sept. 17 – 26 to qualify the air crew of Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) for underway carrier operations.



This required routine training maintains readiness for air crew of fixed wing aircraft attached to CVW-5 (F-35C, F/A-18E, F/A-18F, EA-18G, and E-2D). The Navy is aware of noise concerns of the Japanese people and strives to minimize the impact of its training on local citizens while balancing our obligation to maintain operational readiness for the defense of Japan and to meet our agreements under the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.



In general, the U.S. Navy conducts FCLP at Iwo-To for aircrew assigned to CVW-5. However, because of the ongoing volcanic activity at Iwo-To since Sept. 1, 2025, training will be conducted at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni due to challenging environmental factors. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni is an alternate FCLP airfield.



Iwo To is not a suitable permanent FCLP site due to difficulty in maintaining its remote facilities and lack of divert fields for use during inclement weather or other situations. Our air crew assume more risk to their safety by conducting FCLP at Iwo To because it lacks divert airfields. The U.S. Navy reserves the right to conduct FCLP at alternate mainland bases when required. Per our defense agreements with the Government of Japan, GOJ has committed to find a permanent FCLP solution going forward.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2025 Date Posted: 09.12.2025 04:03 Story ID: 547947 Location: JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy to Conduct Field Carrier Landing Practice at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.