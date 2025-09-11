Multi-agency responders save plane crash survivor

Photo By Alejandro Pena | An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue...... read more read more Photo By Alejandro Pena | An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron flies over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska while conducting a training operation Oct. 2, 2024. The Pave Hawk is the 176th Wing’s primary platform for personnel extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of austere locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. The 210th, along with the 211th and 212th RQSs, make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing rescued the single occupant of a plane crash Sept. 10, approximately 115 miles northeast of Anchorage.



The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a mission in response to a registered 406 MHz emergency locator transmitter signal and subsequent aircraft crash confirmation.



The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels on board from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



The AKRCC also requested support from the Alaska State Troopers. The troopers were first on scene and immediately began assessing the aircraft crash site, rendering medical aid to occupant, and relaying information to the inbound Guardsmen.



The HH-60 crew arrived at the crash site located near the confluence of the Tyone and Big Susitna Rivers. After landing in a nearby riverbed, Guardian Angels continued to render medical aid and loaded the downed civilian pilot onto the Pave Hawk. The survivor was then transported and released to Providence Alaska Medical Center.



According to AKRCC personnel, the aircraft owner properly registered the ELT which facilitated an expedient rescue response following the plane crash.



ELT registration provides the AKRCC with the aircraft owner’s emergency point-of-contact information that can be used to rule out a false alert or confirm a real emergency.



In the event of a real emergency, registered ELTs can lead to timely rescues by facilitating direct contact between rescue personnel and the pilot. Timely responses are vital when travelling over Alaska’s vast and rugged terrain and medical attention is needed.



AKRCC search and rescue personnel emphasized that all Alaska aircraft owners should register their ELTs at: https://beaconregistration.noaa.gov.