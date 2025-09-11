Coast Guard rescues 3 from downed aircraft on Lake Michigan

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Station Milwaukee 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew members pose...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Station Milwaukee 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew members pose for a picture in front of the station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 11, 2025. The crew had returned to station after rescuing three individuals from the water following a downed aircraft incident twelve nautical miles offshore on Lake Michigan. (Courtesy photo by Station Milwaukee) see less | View Image Page

September 11, 2025

Lt. Josoph Neff

414-286-1022/josoph.p.neff@uscg.mil



MILWAUKEE — U.S. Coast Guard Station Milwaukee rescued three survivors from a downed

Cessna aircraft on Lake Michigan, approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of Milwaukee at

1:30 p.m. CDT, on September 11, 2025.



Sector Lake Michigan received initial notification via the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control

Center at 12:45 p.m. CDT, and immediately deployed the 45-foot Response Boat—Medium that

arrived on the scene and pulled the individuals from the water. The survivors were then

transported to awaiting Emergency Medical Services.



The Coast Guard Great Lakes District also received notification via Search and Rescue Satellite

and dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City,

Michigan to respond.



The aircraft sunk and is deemed to not be a navigational hazard.



“The survivors were able to use their cell phone to text first responders in Milwaukee, who then

relayed their position to responding Coast Guard units,” said Chief Donald Hamilton, officer-in-

charge of Station Milwaukee. “Thankfully the aircraft also had an Emergency Locator Transmitter to help locate the individuals, who were wearing personal flotation devices (PFD) that helped them stay afloat. They are now safely at home thanks to the collaborative effort of our crew and partnering agencies.”



Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Harbor Police,

Racine Sheriff’s Office and Racine Fire Department also assisted.



