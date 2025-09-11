Coast Guard rescues 3 from downed aircraft on Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES
09.11.2025
September 11, 2025
Lt. Josoph Neff
414-286-1022/josoph.p.neff@uscg.mil
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Coast Guard Station Milwaukee rescued three survivors from a downed
Cessna aircraft on Lake Michigan, approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of Milwaukee at
1:30 p.m. CDT, on September 11, 2025.
Sector Lake Michigan received initial notification via the Chicago Air Route Traffic Control
Center at 12:45 p.m. CDT, and immediately deployed the 45-foot Response Boat—Medium that
arrived on the scene and pulled the individuals from the water. The survivors were then
transported to awaiting Emergency Medical Services.
The Coast Guard Great Lakes District also received notification via Search and Rescue Satellite
and dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City,
Michigan to respond.
The aircraft sunk and is deemed to not be a navigational hazard.
“The survivors were able to use their cell phone to text first responders in Milwaukee, who then
relayed their position to responding Coast Guard units,” said Chief Donald Hamilton, officer-in-
charge of Station Milwaukee. “Thankfully the aircraft also had an Emergency Locator Transmitter to help locate the individuals, who were wearing personal flotation devices (PFD) that helped them stay afloat. They are now safely at home thanks to the collaborative effort of our crew and partnering agencies.”
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Harbor Police,
Racine Sheriff’s Office and Racine Fire Department also assisted.
For more information, contact Lt. Josoph Neff, Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer, at
414-286-1022 or email josoph.p.neff@uscg.mil
-USCG-
