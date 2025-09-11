Fort Bliss CIF validates brigade-level R2MO concept

FORT BLISS, Texas – The Fort Bliss Central Issue Facility validated the Rapid Removal and Modernization of Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment process during a proof of principle rehearsal of concept at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 28.



As the Army continues its modernization efforts, the R2MO program will support plans to advance the Rapid Removal of Excess program to include a modernization phase.



The Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss will validate the process and capability needed to meet the demands of removing excess gear and refitting a brigade-sized element with modernized OCIE in September during a proof of principle exercise.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division will serve as the test unit for the R2MO process in preparation for their deployment in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border. The ROC drill provided 2nd ABCT leaders situational awareness on the purpose and process of the R2MO program. Key leaders from Army Sustainment Command, Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Forces Command, Army Materiel Command and the 407th Army Field Support Brigade were also present to answer any questions about the process.



“The importance of this program [and accomplishing it at scale] is that the Army wants to modernize the Soldiers,” said Maj. Jennifer St. Remy, the 2nd ABCT brigade logistics officer. “This has not been done on a large scale before and [2ABCT] will be the first brigade to accomplish this.”



In addition to improving unit readiness, the R2MO program aims to improve individual readiness by reducing the amount of OCIE each Soldier is responsible for carrying from assignment to assignment.



According to Joel Murphy, the accountable officer at Fort Bliss CIF, during the R2MO process Soldiers can turn in their outdated, legacy gear, which reduces the burden placed on Soldiers to maintain excess gear through constant permanent change of station moves and deployments.



Ensuring the Soldiers are issued up-to-date and modern equipment is essential to both unit and individual readiness, which is a key tenet of the AFSBn-Bliss and 1st AD. If successful, the R2MO process validated by this ROC drill will be one step closer to becoming the process to modernize Soldier equipment at echelon across the Army.

