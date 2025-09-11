U.S. Naval War College joins with Salve Regina University to host forum on artificial intelligence, national security

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. – A panel of subject matter experts discusses artificial intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, R.I. – A panel of subject matter experts discusses artificial intelligence and national security during the third iteration of the Forum at Newport, a presentation series on global issues co-sponsored by the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) and the Pell Center at Salve Regina University, held at the NWC campus in Newport, Rhode Island, Sept. 10. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, RI – The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted the third iteration of the Forum at Newport, a presentation series on global issues co-sponsored by the Pell Center at Salve Regina University, onboard Naval Station Newport, Sept. 10.



The Forum at Newport is designed to increase cooperation and scholarship between NWC and Salve Regina, as the two higher education institutions located on Aquidneck Island, so that they can prepare the warfighters and leaders of tomorrow. This year’s Forum is focused on the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology in national security.



The event began with welcoming remarks from NWC President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between entities such as NWC and Salve Regina. The keynote address was given by Adm. (ret.) Michael S. Rogers, former commander of U.S. Cyber Command.



“It has been inspiring to see the energy with which the military students of the U.S. Naval War College and their counterparts at Salve Regina University tackle the crucially important topics surrounding cyber security in the modern world,” Walker said. “And no one is better qualified to provide insight into these issues than Adm. Rogers, a warfighter who has decades of experience at the highest levels. Through events like the Forum at Newport, we are truly educating tomorrow's leaders for competition, crisis and conflict.”



The Forum at Newport also featured a panel discussing the implications of AI. Participants included U.S. Navy Capt. (ret.) Dr. Michael O’Hara, dean of NWC’s Center for Naval Warfare Studies, U.S. Army Lt. Col. (ret.) Dr. Chris Demchak, professor in the NWC’s Cyber and Innovation Policy Institute, Dr. Naomi Saphra, assistant professor of Computing and Data Science at Boston University and Benjamin Cipperly, Navy veteran and chief strategy officer of autonomous surface vessel company HavocAI.



The panel was followed by several smaller group seminars where forum participants could engage in discussions with one another, with the keynote address taking place in the evening.



NWC and the Pell Center at Salve Regina plan to continue the Forum at Newport series, bringing together prominent thinkers, policymakers, and leaders for critical dialogue on global issues. The two institutions will co-sponsor distinct forums on a given topic, alternating between venues each year. Next year’s Forum at Newport will take place on the Salve Regina campus.



The Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy at Salve Regina is a multidisciplinary research center focused at the intersection of politics, policies and ideas. Dedicated to honoring the late U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell’s legacy, the Pell Center promotes American engagement in the world, effective government at home and civic participation by all Americans.



