Refreshed and Rebranded Navy Lodge, Navy Inn Rota Welcomes Guests

With the cut of a ribbon on Sept. 8, 2025, Navy Lodge and Navy Inn Rota, Spain, officially opened their newly rebranded facilities to guests. These openings mark the first Navy Gateway Inns & Suites to be rebranded as a Navy Inn and the first Navy Lodge to be rebranded outside the United States.

“We are excited for our military members and families staying in our Naval Station Rota hotels to see the updates and to experience our award-winning hospitality,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, Navy Exchange Service Command Hospitality Group. “Over the past year, we’ve started a rebranding effort that will refresh all of our properties as we elevate the guest experience and reflect best practices. With Naval Station Rota as our first rebranded hotel outside the United States, we are proud to extend this effort overseas and move closer to our goal of making Navy hotels the preferred choice for our warfighters, their families and our extended military community.”



Guests at Navy Lodge and Navy Inn Rota will find updated amenities that include eco-friendly premium in-room bath products, plush towels and bedding from the exclusive Harbor Home collection, dedicated workspace, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Both locations are pet-friendly, accepting pets under 70 pounds, and the Navy Lodge offers a complimentary breakfast.

The updates at Naval Station Rota are one example of how the NEXCOM Hospitality Group continues to invest in quality and mission readiness, a commitment that also delivered record results in 2024. Last year, NEXCOM Hospitality Group achieved its strongest financial performance to date, posting a 48% Net Operating Profit and reinvesting nearly half of every dollar into property recapitalization. This performance outpaced all other military lodging programs, including privatized models, while Navy hotels generated more than $170 million in savings for the Department of the Navy.



“The unification of Navy Gateway Inns & Suites and Navy Lodge under a single non-appropriated fund model has been a key driver, enabling us to deliver modern, mission-ready accommodations worldwide,” said Loman. “With nearly half of every dollar reinvested, it is vital that we continue strengthening these facilities for our warfighters and their families who rely on us.”



In addition to its rebranding program, NEXCOM Hospitality Group has a six-year recapitalization and renovation plan exceeding $1 billion. The plan includes six new facilities, adding more than 1,000 guest rooms and nearly 2,000 beds. Most recently, NEXCOM Hospitality Group broke ground on its first mixed-use development, a 220-room Navy Inn and Navy Exchange retail complex at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California.



“Every future investment is purpose-built and performance-driven, from proposed dual-use properties serving both temporary duty and permanent change of station travelers to mixed-use developments like the one being built in California,” said Loman. “Over the past four years, we’ve also divested more than 200 buildings as part of a long-term optimization strategy and continue to assess assets through rigorous market evaluations. This disciplined approach to providing the best hospitality to our Navy and our guests positions NEXCOM Hospitality Group to lead us far into the future.”