Fort Lee community gathers to honor 9/11 heroes and victims

FORT LEE, Va. — Under a bright September sky Thursday morning, Soldiers, families, civilians and first responders gathered shoulder to shoulder outside Fort Lee Fire Station 2 to mark the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



The annual remembrance blended solemn tradition with a deep sense of community, as participants honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the thousands more forever changed.



Flags rippled gently in the breeze, as the crowd fell silent for the opening notes of the national anthem, sung with clear, steady emotion by Robert Lewis. Senior Religious Affairs Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Levens then offered an invocation, asking for peace for the fallen, strength for those who continue to serve, and unity for a nation that still remembers.



Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Richard Bendelewski stood before the assembled crowd, his remarks underscoring the importance of reflection and shared purpose. “We come together not only to remember the lives taken but to reaffirm our commitment to protect and serve our communities and our nation,” he said. His words drew nods from Soldiers and firefighters alike, many of whom were young children on that day in 2001, but who now serve in uniform themselves.



One of the most poignant moments came when Assistant Fire Chief Robert Fleming rang a ceremonial bell — its clear tone cutting through the still morning air. Each strike symbolized the courage and sacrifice of the firefighters, law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens who rushed toward danger that day.



Chief of Police Louis Ostmann followed with the police final radio call, a tradition that honors officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The faint echo of the voices over the speaker system prompted several in the crowd to bow their heads.



Music provided some of the ceremony’s most stirring passages. Prince George County Police Department Lt. (Ret.) Jodie Warren played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, the mournful notes rising over the firehouse and drifting toward the American flag flying overhead. Later, Master Sgt. Nesstor Delica of the 380th Army Band closed the ceremony with “Taps,” the bugle call long associated with military memorials, as the crowd stood in respectful silence.



Guiding the audience through each segment was Staff Sgt. Damien Snyder, who narrated the program with a steady voice that lent a sense of reverence and continuity to the proceedings.



As the final notes faded, there were no loud applauses — only a quiet, collective pause. Many attendees clasped hands or placed them over their hearts. Children stood beside their parents, absorbing the weight of history and service.



This year’s observance, like those before it, served not only as a memorial to the past but also as a living reminder of the bond between Fort Lee and the surrounding community. It honored those lost, celebrated those who serve today and reaffirmed a promise never to forget.

