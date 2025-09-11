Cannon hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Corinna Morlan | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Gartland, a fire marshal and squadron commander...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Corinna Morlan | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Gartland, a fire marshal and squadron commander assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, speaks to Air Commandos during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 11, 2025. The Steadfast Line, alongside community partners, hosted the remembrance ceremony to honor the 2,977 civilians and first responders who lost their lives during the 2001 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan) see less | View Image Page

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The Steadfast Line, alongside community partners, hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony here today to honor the 2,977 civilians and first responders who lost their lives during the 2001 attacks.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Gartland, a fire marshal and squadron commander assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, spoke about his personal connection to 9/11 and the significance of taking time to remember the tragic event.



“In the darkness of the tragedy of 9/11, extraordinary courage was witnessed when first responders ran toward the smoke and flames, climbed the stairwell and risked their lives to save others,” he said. “The 27th Special Operations Wing conducts missions and remains ready to prevent attacks like 9/11 from ever happening again. They stand ready to protect the installation, the community, and hold the line every day. We remember those who fought for the fallen, we honor those who serve, and we will never forget.”



Immediately following the ceremony, Air Commandos, families and community members gathered to participate in a memorial stair climb and 5K run at the air traffic control tower, commemorating the great lengths rescue workers took to save lives in the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the resilience, unity, and unwavering character that emerged in the face of the tragedy.

“Our American spirit is defined by our innate ability to reach out and help others, even in times of unthinkable crisis and unfathomable odds,” said an Airman assigned to the 27th SOW. “The most fitting memorial we can truly leave to the innocent lives lost on September 11th is not etched in ceremonies and memorials, but etched in our hearts and in our souls as we continue to move forward in the pursuit of happiness and defense of liberty for all.”



The ceremony concluded with members of the Steadfast Line reading names of victims who lost their lives in the tragedy as a reminder of the legacy we stive to carry on.



“We showed the globe that we as Americans are resilient, we will not be broken, and we will fight back to defend our freedom and seek justice from those who wish us harm,” said a noncommissioned officer in charge of law enforcement operations assigned to the 27th SOW.



Air Commandos demonstrate this spirit daily as they continue to execute special operations missions across the globe in defense of our Nation — ready to hold the line any place, any time, anywhere.