Vermont Army National Guard Bids Farewell to State Command Sergeant Major

The Vermont Army National Guard honored Command Sgt. Maj. Paul A. Edwards during a retirement and change of responsibility ceremony held at Camp Johnson, Aug. 15, 2025. Edwards, who has served more than three decades in uniform, retires from the role of State Command Sergeant Major, passing the responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond J. Myers.



As the State Command Sergeant Major, Edwards was the senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, representing the interests, training, and welfare of Soldiers across the Vermont Army National Guard.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Edwards has dedicated his career to the Soldiers of this organization,” said Knight. “His leadership, mentorship, and selfless service have left a lasting mark on the Guard and the state of Vermont.”



Edwards enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard in 1990, holding multiple leadership roles throughout his career, including assignments with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain). He deployed in support of operations overseas and played a critical role in state emergency responses and domestic missions.



Reflecting on his service, Edwards emphasized the importance of Soldiers and their families. “Everything we do is about the people we serve with and the communities we protect,” Edwards said. “It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside the men and women of the Vermont Army National Guard.”



Succeeding Edwards, Myers assumes responsibility as the state’s senior enlisted leader. With more than 25 years of service, Myers brings extensive experience in both operational and leadership positions.



“I am humbled to follow in Command Sgt. Maj. Edwards’ footsteps,” said Myers. “I look forward to serving our Soldiers and continuing to build on the strong foundation he leaves behind.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 15:06 Story ID: 547887 Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont Army National Guard Bids Farewell to State Command Sergeant Major, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.