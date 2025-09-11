Virginia Air National Guard welcomes its first Warrant Officer

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 2 J. Anthony Dell, the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer 2 J. Anthony Dell, the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s first warrant officer, graduates from Warrant Officer Training School May 21, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. Dell's family and leadership in the VaANG attended his graduation ceremony. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard’s Chief Warrant Officer 2 J. Anthony Dell graduated from Warrant Officer Training School May 21, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He returned to the VaANG and is serving as the wing’s first warrant officer since the U.S. Air Force discontinued the rank in 1959.



After the Air Force announced the reinstatement of warrant officers in February 2024 to address operational needs for cyber operations, communications and technological demands, Dell seized the opportunity and applied.



Assigned to the wing’s 185th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Dell is responsible for bridging the gap between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers through technical expertise, playing a vital role in overall mission success.



He brings decades of experience and technical skill to the 185th COS as a full-time Active Guard Reserve member. Since being selected, Dell has been working on developing capabilities and improving the squadron’s operations.



Dell says it feels surreal to be the first warrant officer in the VaANG.



“I wanted to utilize all my technical background as well as my enlisted career experience,” said Dell. “I’ll be able to pass that on and continue doing what I love to do.”



In 1993, Dell enlisted in the active duty Air Force. After a brief time away, he joined the Air Force Reserve and later joined the Maryland ANG in 2010. He was part of the 175th Network Warfare Squadron, which eventually became part of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.



“Warrant officers are supposed to be the technical integrator and be a credible advisor to the commander,” said Dell. “We figure out how to take all the different moving parts of the squadron and make them fit together and run smoothly.”



A warrant officer is a professional warfighter who adheres to USAF standards and maintains professional ethics while demonstrating a strong warrior ethos. They are credible advisors supporting decision-making by providing specialized knowledge and technical expertise to leaders. They also serve as technical integrators, building and maintaining personal and professional networks to facilitate coordination among military capabilities, technical needs and command teams. Furthermore, they possess problem-solving skills that are applied across various teams and organizations, ensuring unity of effort within the joint force.



In all branches of the U.S. Department of War, saluting is a tradition honoring rank and authority. Although the USAF has not had warrant officers since 1980, their reintroduction follows traditional saluting protocols. Enlisted members salute warrant officers, who return the salute to acknowledge their authority. Warrant officers also salute ranking officers, including commissioned officers, as they hold higher ranks. This practice reinforces respect for the military hierarchy and supports discipline and cohesion.



In addition to Dell, the VaANG will soon welcome Warrant Officers 1 Keila Auriene and Lizabeth Cruz to the ranks.