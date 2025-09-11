NCBC Gulfport Tolls Bells for the Fallen in 10th Annual Ceremony

Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport hosted its 10th annual Bells Across America ceremony Sept. 3.



Each year, Navy installations around the world observe Bells Across America, named for a ceremonial tolling of the bells to recognize the sacrifices of each service member who lost his or her life while serving on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.



“The passing of a fellow service member impacts each of us,” said Capt. Ana Franco, commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport and keynote speaker of the event. “We are many parts of one body, and every loss cuts deeply, leaving a scar that never fully heals. While we must continue moving forward, we never truly move on.”



The 2025 event marked a decade of such remembrance ceremonies that honor the families of fallen service members, also known as “Gold Star” families. First recognized by President Woodrow Wilson More than a century ago, mothers of fallen service members began wearing gold stars on black armbands to raise awareness of those lost in World War I. Today, families of anyone who loses his or her life on active duty are recognized as Gold Star families.



Franco went on to thank the Gold Star families for maintaining their relationship with the Navy, reminding them of the legacy left behind by each of their loved ones. She then addressed the audience of nearly 100 service members, asking them to consider how they want to be remembered. “I invite those of you in uniform to reaffirm your own sense of service. The shipmates we remember this morning were never rung ashore, but each of them served with honor and left a legacy,” she said. “When the bells ring for you, what legacy will you leave behind?”



NCBC Gulfport Sailors selected for promotion to the rank of chief petty officer then read the names and tolled the bell for more than 180 Sailors who lost their lives in the year since the 2024 Bells Across America ceremony. Following the reading of the final name, the bell was rung eight additional times for all those who have passed away while serving in the U.S. military.



Since October 2014, the Navy Gold Star Program has promoted long-term resiliency through support and resources, camaraderie between the Navy and Gold Star families, and special events and remembrance ceremonies.



Gold Star coordinator Emily Kolenda emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships with families of the fallen, saying, “When the families of active-duty service members are taken into the Gold Star program, they become our family, and we’re there for them as long as they need us.”



For more information about Navy Gold Star and Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members, visit www.navygoldstar.com.

