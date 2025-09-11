Munson Army Health Center provides AED/CPR training on Fort Leavenworth

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Nurse Educator and Training Coordinator Kim Bennett provides...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Nurse Educator and Training Coordinator Kim Bennett provides Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation fitness center employees requiring recertification, Aug. 29. Munson offers CPR and AED training to units on the installation as part of its commitment to readiness, safety, and community health. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- More than 20 Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees on Fort Leavenworth recently participated in Automated External Defibrillator training at Munson Army Health Center, gaining certification and confidence to respond in the event of a cardiac emergency.



“AEDs are located in workplaces, gyms, schools, and other high-traffic areas across military installations and can provide lifesaving support during sudden cardiac arrest,” said Kim Bennett, Munson Army Health Center nurse educator and training coordinator. Bennett is a certified instructor and provided the AED and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training at Munson most recently to staff members of the post’s Harney Fitness Center.



“AEDs are designed to be easy to use, with minimal training, giving the ability to act quickly while emergency responders are on their way,” added Bennett.



According to the American Heart Association, survival rates for cardiac arrest decrease by about 10 percent for every minute that passes without defibrillation.



The Department of Defense requires AEDs on military installations under Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration guidelines for public access defibrillation programs in federal facilities.



In addition to making AEDs available, the guidance also requires agencies to provide proper training and certification. In addition to training its own staff, Munson offers CPR and AED certification courses to other units on post upon request.



The training, provided by Bennett, emphasized both the importance of rapid response, communication and the role every individual can play in saving a life.



“Training gives people the confidence to step in and help,” said Bennett. “Having AEDs positioned throughout the installation is vital, but it’s the people behind the equipment who make the difference.”



This proactive approach strengthens the installation’s overall emergency preparedness and ensures that Soldiers, civilians, and family members are supported by a community ready to respond.