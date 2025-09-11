Shockwave Therapy Lands at Fort Riley

Photo By Jorge Gomez | Trainees watch a live demonstration showing how focused shockwave therapy stimulates...... read more read more Photo By Jorge Gomez | Trainees watch a live demonstration showing how focused shockwave therapy stimulates new blood flow, releases growth factors and dissolves calcium deposits to speed healing and reduce pain. This technology will transform care for overuse injuries at Irwin Army Community Hospital. see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kansas -- Irwin Army Community Hospital recently acquired the DUOLITH SD1 shockwave therapy system, a state-of-the-art medical device that expands treatment options for musculoskeletal injuries common among Soldiers and families.



The hospital’s supply team first submitted the request in May 2024, but the process required more than 12 months of coordination, funding, and procurement to bring the device on post.



“This is a great opportunity for Soldiers and families,” said Dr. Scott Saxe, IACH podiatrist, “as this is an emerging technology in regenerative medicine and sports medicine that is not readily available across healthcare. Now you would have to travel to Kansas City to have this done, so this will save on travel and wait times for care for our Fort Riley community.”



Shockwave therapy uses sound waves focused on areas of pain or injury. It stimulates new blood flow, promotes healing, and reduces pain — all without surgery or downtime, said Saxe.



The DUOLITH SD1 will be used to treat a wide range of conditions including plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, shin splints, patellar tendonitis, biceps tendonitis, and certain shoulder injuries. In the past, Soldiers needing this therapy were referred off-post. Now, IACH can provide this care in-house.



Why it matters

• Faster recovery: Many musculoskeletal injuries improve after just a few 15-minute sessions, with no need for surgery or injections.

• Improved readiness: Quicker recovery means fewer lost training days, shorter profile times, and improved deployability.

• Accessibility: Until now, most civilian facilities offered this treatment only as a costly, out-of-pocket option. At IACH, Soldiers and families can now access it as part of their military healthcare benefits.



Unlike most systems that offer either radial or focused shockwave therapy, the DUOLITH SD1 combines both. This dual capability allows providers to tailor treatment to each patient’s needs and improve outcomes. The system also integrates ultrasound imaging, providing precise targeting for therapy.



Dr. Saxe pointed to one of the Army’s most common conditions: heel pain caused by plantar fasciitis.



“Studies have shown that after three weekly treatments, 70% of patients report significant improvement within three months,” he said. “That’s the kind of result that helps Soldiers avoid surgery, stay active, and return to full duty sooner.”



While some military treatment facilities offer shockwave therapy, IACH’s new dual-function system places it among the few with this advanced capability. The hospital expects to treat hundreds of patients annually, with orthopedic and podiatry providers administering care.



“As a physician and the commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, I am thrilled to see this advanced capability finally arrive at Fort Riley after more than 15 months of effort,” said COL Laudino Castillo. “This device directly supports the medical readiness of the 1st Infantry Division by helping Soldiers recover faster, stay in the fight, and return to their units mission-ready. I am especially proud of our supply and logistics team for their persistence and professionalism throughout this complex acquisition process. Their determination brought a game-changing medical device to our community that will make a real difference in the lives of our Soldiers and families.”