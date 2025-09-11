Public meeting gives community a chance to learn about remediation at former training site

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a public meeting Aug. 25 to share plans for removing old military munitions from the former Camp San Luis Obispo.



The meeting introduced the team leading the project and gave residents a chance to hear directly from those responsible for the remediation. The effort, taking place on a site known as Camp San Luis Obispo Project 05 Multi-Use Range Complex, covers 2,626 acres once used for rocket, mortar, grenade and small-arms training during World War II and the Korean conflict.



The project is part of the Formerly Used Defense Sites program and is within the 9,159-acre area formerly used by the Army as part of Camp San Luis Obispo. About 5,800 acres of Camp San Luis Obispo remains in use by the California National Guard.



“This is the first of the public meetings that we hold for the Remedial Action phase for this FUDS project,” said Daniel Huff, USACE project manager. “We made it through the investigation phases and finalized a decision for the remedial action in 2020. Now we’re at the Remedial Action phase, and we have been working on the planning and coordination with our contractor, who is here with us presenting tonight, along with stakeholders, including landowners, regulators and other interested parties.”



USACE is working with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, San Luis Obispo County, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and California Polytechnic State University.



The team is expected to begin geophysical surveys this fall. Specialized instruments will be used to detect potential munitions above and below the surface, followed by excavation and safe disposal, if items with a potential explosive hazard are identified.



“Overall, we’re looking at about a two- to three-year effort to complete this,” Huff said. “Our goal is to be finished with the Remedial Action phase by the end of 2028, but, of course, that depends on a lot of factors.”



Community members also learned that the work extends beyond removing munitions. Huff said long-term land use controls will include signs, educational materials and recurring five-year reviews to ensure the remedy remains protective.



“We want to be protective,” Huff said. “Our goal here is to mitigate the unacceptable risk to protect human health and the environment.”



The Aug. 25 meeting was the first of four planned for this phase of the project. Huff said public involvement is essential, not only for transparency, but also because local knowledge can improve the work ahead.



“It’s important to have the community show up at meetings like this, and, if nothing else, just listen to the presentation and become maybe more educated about what's going on with the project,” he said. “But also, we learn from the members of the public who are here in the community.”

Date Taken: 08.29.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, US Public meeting gives community a chance to learn about remediation at former training site, by Stephen Baack