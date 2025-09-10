NTAG Jacksonville Joins 10th Battalion to Test ‘MEPS in a Box’

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville joined fellow service members to test a “MEPS in a Box” concept in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 5-8, 2025.



Launched in April by United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM), the mobile concept of a Military Entrance Processing Station began with a three-day test in Austin, Texas. Its goal was simple – to bring full-service processing operations to locations with a high demand and no MEPS nearby.



Given the population density and distant proximity to Jacksonville MEPS, Orlando presented the perfect location for a second operational test.

“I volunteered Orlando as a pilot location as I assessed a major need there,” said Cmdr. Ryan Roeling, commander of 10th Battalion and Jacksonville MEPS. “It falls inside the 10th Battalion area of responsibility (AOR), and the demand and availability of potential recruits is high. To validate the ability to perform mobile MEPS operations in that type of environment was our top priority.”



From physical examinations to aptitude assessments, applicants received the same level of service at the Orlando processing site without having to travel 130 miles northward, on average. By eliminating the commute, the pop-up site greatly decreased the time recruiters spend on the road and the need for applicants’ overnight hotel stays.



It also gave USMEPCOM, and 10th Battalion specifically, the ability to digitally process an additional 20 future service members each day – improving upon a concept that originated in American Samoa with mostly paper-based procedures. By ensuring the staff had all the necessary equipment and internet connectivity, MEPS in a Box Orlando provided a ready and relevant option to help each branch contribute to its national recruiting goals.



“MEPS in a Box showcased the power of innovation and trusted partnerships,” said Cmdr. Joseph Collins, commanding officer of NTAG Jacksonville. “Despite manning challenges at Jacksonville MEPS, Commander Roeling demonstrated that with existing resources and creative application of them with trusted military partners, we can have a major impact on the recruiting mission. We further illustrated that there is a need for an additional MEPS location in the central Florida AOR. All in all, MEPS in a Box was a huge success!”



April’s Austin pilot included an in-depth, after-action review of processes and strategies, which aided Orlando in its deployment of a MEPS in a Box. NTAG Jacksonville joined fellow recruiting commands and USMEPCOM to evaluate and assess all aspects of the second pilot. The results will then be used to determine the validity and potential benefits of mobile entrance processing in the future.



“In just three days, we completed 95 physicals – proving what’s possible when expertise, coordination, and mission focus converge,” said Roeling. “The success of this pilot not only validated the concept, but also set the stage for future iterations where we will apply lessons learned to deliver even greater results. We’re now shooting for a second iteration from October 20-24 and fully expect continued operational success.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread over 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.



USMEPCOM evaluates applicants by applying established Department of Defense standards during processing for military service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 Story ID: 547821 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US