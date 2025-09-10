Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Story by Tyechia Price 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Carrying on a proud tradition of excellence, the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) recognized outstanding individuals whose dedication, resilience, and merit during the annual Military Member and Civilian Employee of the Year competition, held Sep. 8-10 at the USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago.

    The awards ceremony held on Sep. 10, marked the culmination of the three-day competition, for military and civilian members of USMEPCOM.

    “We are stronger when we are doing things together as one team, one ohana,” said USMEPCOM Commander, Army Col. Frankie C. Cochiaosue.

    The competition brought together the winners from Eastern and Western Sectors, who held their sector competition in July 2025, and HQ., members. The finalists’ events included professional development, First Division Museum at Cantigny tour, a battle stations tour of the Naval Station Great Lakes, scenario-based briefings, executive boards and presentations and at a group lunch with the USMEPCOM commander and command sergeant major.

    Each element was designed to foster team building and personal development and showcased the exceptional talent throughout the command.

    “USMEPCOM has so many hard working and dedicated people, so it’s an honor to be recognized among such a high performing group of individuals,” said Annalee Aiello, management analyst at USMEPCOM HQ.
    Their achievements reflect the enduring spirit of USMEPCOM and the competitors’ roles in shaping readiness and excellence across the enterprise.

    “It is an honor to be here, it’s a chance to identify and see the greatness that is in USMEPCOM,” said USMEPCOM Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yvette Symonette. “Congratulations to the winners.”

    The 2025 USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year are:

    Company Grade Officer of the Year:
    1st Lt. Brent Wise – Portland, Ore. MEPS

    Battalion Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Year:
    1st Sgt. Immacula Pierre - Baltimore MEPS

    MEPS Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Year:
    Master Sgt. Courtney Smiling - Jackson MEPS

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:
    Sgt. 1st Class Erin Grady Walker – Portland, Ore. MEPS

    Junior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristy Fricks – Houston MEPS

    This year's USMEPCOM Civilian Employees of the Year are:

    GS-06 and Below:
    Ronald Zitzelberger, Spokane MEPS

    GS-07 through GS-09:
    Melissa Crowe, Sacramento MEPS


    GS-10 and Above:
    Jeffrey Poulton, Butte MEPS

    This year’s Headquarters, USMEPCOM Civilian Employees of the Year are:

    GS-07 through GS-09:
    Annalee Aiello, Innovation Facilitation Team

    GS-10 and Above:
    Leticia Flores, J-1 Human Resources Directorate

