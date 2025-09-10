Excellence in Action: Military and Civilian Members Shine during Annual Competition

Courtesy Photo | The USMEPCOM military member and civilian employee of the year finalists pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The USMEPCOM military member and civilian employee of the year finalists pose for a photo during the Naval Station Great Lakes battle station. see less | View Image Page

Carrying on a proud tradition of excellence, the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) recognized outstanding individuals whose dedication, resilience, and merit during the annual Military Member and Civilian Employee of the Year competition, held Sep. 8-10 at the USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago.



The awards ceremony held on Sep. 10, marked the culmination of the three-day competition, for military and civilian members of USMEPCOM.



“We are stronger when we are doing things together as one team, one ohana,” said USMEPCOM Commander, Army Col. Frankie C. Cochiaosue.



The competition brought together the winners from Eastern and Western Sectors, who held their sector competition in July 2025, and HQ., members. The finalists’ events included professional development, First Division Museum at Cantigny tour, a battle stations tour of the Naval Station Great Lakes, scenario-based briefings, executive boards and presentations and at a group lunch with the USMEPCOM commander and command sergeant major.



Each element was designed to foster team building and personal development and showcased the exceptional talent throughout the command.



“USMEPCOM has so many hard working and dedicated people, so it’s an honor to be recognized among such a high performing group of individuals,” said Annalee Aiello, management analyst at USMEPCOM HQ.

Their achievements reflect the enduring spirit of USMEPCOM and the competitors’ roles in shaping readiness and excellence across the enterprise.



“It is an honor to be here, it’s a chance to identify and see the greatness that is in USMEPCOM,” said USMEPCOM Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yvette Symonette. “Congratulations to the winners.”



The 2025 USMEPCOM Military Members of the Year are:



Company Grade Officer of the Year:

1st Lt. Brent Wise – Portland, Ore. MEPS



Battalion Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Year:

1st Sgt. Immacula Pierre - Baltimore MEPS



MEPS Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Year:

Master Sgt. Courtney Smiling - Jackson MEPS



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Sgt. 1st Class Erin Grady Walker – Portland, Ore. MEPS



Junior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristy Fricks – Houston MEPS



This year's USMEPCOM Civilian Employees of the Year are:



GS-06 and Below:

Ronald Zitzelberger, Spokane MEPS



GS-07 through GS-09:

Melissa Crowe, Sacramento MEPS





GS-10 and Above:

Jeffrey Poulton, Butte MEPS



This year’s Headquarters, USMEPCOM Civilian Employees of the Year are:



GS-07 through GS-09:

Annalee Aiello, Innovation Facilitation Team



GS-10 and Above:

Leticia Flores, J-1 Human Resources Directorate