Not all threats are visible, CBRN readiness at Kadena

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carla Byrd, 18th Dental Squadron periodontal dental...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carla Byrd, 18th Dental Squadron periodontal dental technician, poses in full mission oriented protective posture gear during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense course at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 4, 2025. The gas mask filters out harmful particles and vapors, allowing service members to breathe safely in contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Hot breath fogs the inside of a gas mask. Vision narrows. Every inhale drags through a filter, reminding Airmen that not all threats come with warning sirens.



This is the uncomfortable reality the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Emergency Management Flight prepares for; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, known collectively as CBRN. Though their mission is largely invisible to the public, their work is vital across Kadena Air Base and the entire Pacific Air Forces theater.



“Our mission is centered on deterrence and prevention,” said Senior Airman September Murphy, a readiness and emergency management journeyman with the 18th CES. “By showing that we’re trained, equipped and ready, we support PACAF’s deterrence mission—proving we can respond anytime, anywhere.”



Unlike firefighters or security forces, CBRN specialists aren’t the ones racing to the scene. Instead, they operate as “ready responders,” focused on anticipating threats and equipping the base to react before danger strikes.



Their daily tasks range from managing installation emergency plans and leading contamination exercises, to maintaining deployable equipment and coordinating with commanders in the Emergency Operations Center.



Each month, CBRN Airmen train approximately 240 service members in essential survival tactics. Every Airman on Kadena is required to complete CBRN survival training every two years.



“It gives Airmen the confidence to survive, operate and continue the mission in a CBRN environment,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Pirc-Spranger, superintendent of readiness and emergency management.



Located in the heart of the Indo-Pacific, Kadena’s CBRN mission includes an essential multinational component. Airmen frequently train alongside Japanese and South Korean partners, building trust and interoperability despite differences in tactics and culture.



“It takes effort to bridge those gaps,” said Pirc-Spranger. “But ultimately, we always find ways to work together and achieve mission success.”



CBRN specialists rely on an array of high-tech gear to manage some of the most dangerous situations imaginable. From simple M8 and M9 detection paper to advanced Raman spectrometers, their equipment helps detect and identify hazardous substances—including chemical warfare agents, toxic industrial chemicals, explosives and even narcotics.



“Ultimately, our tools guide safe operations and protective postures for the force,” said Pirc-Spranger. “We coordinate with bio-environmental, medical and security teams to make sure everyone has the data they need.”



In a region where adversaries possess CBRN capabilities, the silent work of emergency management carries strategic weight. Deterrence isn’t just about aircraft, ships and weapons; it’s about demonstrating preparedness.



“If every Airman walks out of our class with even one new piece of knowledge that makes them more confident and capable, then we’ve succeeded,” said Murphy.



CBRN threats may be invisible, but at Kadena, the readiness to face them is unmistakably clear.