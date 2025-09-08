Three JBER childcare centers earn national accreditation

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Three Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson child and youth centers have earned accreditation from the Council on Accreditation, placing them among a small percentage of childcare institutions nationwide recognized for meeting rigorous quality standards.



The Ketchikan School Age Center, Illa School Age Center and Sitka Child Development Center, all operated by the 773d Force Support Squadron, successfully completed the accreditation process earlier this year. Only about 15 percent of eligible child and youth programs across the country achieve COA accreditation, according to program officials.



“Accreditation is a mark of excellence,” said Gerri Withers, Child and Youth Programs flight chief with the 773d FSS. “It demonstrates to our families that we meet rigorous national standards and provide a safe, nurturing environment for their children.”



The multi-month process evaluates programs on health and safety, staff qualifications, family engagement, and overall program administration. School age centers must apply for accreditation every five years to maintain their status; child development centers, every three years.



“Our staff take a lot of pride in this achievement,” said Angele Bell, Ketchikan School Age Center youth programs director. “It validates the hard work they put in every day to give children the best care possible.”



Jennifer Cain, Illa School Age Center youth programs director, said the recognition reflects not just compliance, but dedication to our military families.



“This accreditation shows our families that we go above and beyond to support the growth, learning and well-being of every child in our care,” Cain said.



The 773rd FSS’s recent accreditation of the three centers joins both the Talkeetna and Denali Child Development Centers in maintaining their prestigious recognition. With childcare being a topic of discussion in Alaska and across military bases, these accreditations showcase JBER’s commitment to the Air Force’s core value of excellence in all we do, ensuring continuity of quality care for military families stationed in Alaska.



“These accreditations not only highlight the care and support we provide for our JBER families, but it also reflects our resolve to be a ready base and foster a ready community,” said Col. Dustin Hansen, commander of the 673rd Mission Support Group. “When our war fighters can trust the installation to provide these services to their precious families, they are empowered to focus on projecting combat power knowing we are there to take care of their loved ones.”



For more information regarding childcare on JBER, please refer to the following:

https://www.jber.jb.mil/Services-Resources/Connect-Resources/

