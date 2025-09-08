Airmen strengthen readiness in training-focused Titan Fury

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 92nd Air Refueling Wing kicked off Exercise Titan Fury this week, but this iteration of the wing’s recurring readiness exercise looks different than usual.



Traditionally, Titan Fury is evaluated by the wing inspection team, with Airmen graded on their performance and compliance with established procedures. This time, the focus shifted away from inspection and toward instruction, coaching and unit-driven training.



“Instead of strictly observing and evaluating, our role is to guide and mentor,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Brzozowske, 92nd Air Refueling Wing chief of plans and programs. “This allows Airmen to practice their processes, identify gaps and strengthen readiness in real time.”



Squadrons and units developed focused, internal training plans to put into practice during the exercise. This approach allowed members to tailor scenarios to their mission sets while still reinforcing the wing’s overall readiness objectives.



This version was structured mostly as a hands-on tabletop exercise rather than a pass-fail evaluation, integrating unit-level training that creates space for Airmen to develop skills and strengthen readiness in a controlled setting. Leaders expect this approach will build confidence and better prepare units for future large-scale inspections and real-world contingencies.



“Training in this way gives us the opportunity to refine our responses before we’re evaluated or tested under pressure,” said Brzozowske. “It’s about sharpening our edge as a team.”



The exercise will continue throughout the week, with units across the 92nd ARW participating in tailored scenarios that support the wing’s mission of providing rapid global mobility through air refueling.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:19 Story ID: 547776 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen strengthen readiness in training-focused Titan Fury, by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.