Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

SANTIAGO DE VERAGUAS, Panama—For more than 200 Panamanians in need, the gift of restored vision arrived this month at Dr. Luis “Chicho” Fabrega Regional Hospital. Patients from across five provinces received life-changing surgeries which not only improved eyesight but symbolized the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Aug. 26, 2025, through Sept. 11, 2025.



The surgical mission brought together 48 local and U.S. doctors, nurses, and technicians to complete cataract removals, corneal transplants and other complex procedures. For many patients, the surgeries ended months of waiting.



“We completed over 250 surgeries in only eight days, some for patients who had been waiting for more than six months,” expressed Dr. Ivonne Alvarado, Ophthalmologist at Dr. Luis “Chicho” Fabrega. Alvarado was also one of the five ophthalmologists who evaluated patients for these procedures.



U.S. organizations supporting the mission included ophthalmology teams from 59th Medical Wing and Brooke Army Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio, a medical and Civil Affairs Team 245 from Joint Task Force-Bravo, Honduras, members from Keesler Air Force Base, and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson-Alaksa, as well as additional planners from U.S. Southern Command. Coordination for the two-week mission involved regular meetings with the U.S. Embassy in Panama, Panamanian Ministry of Health, the Policia Nacional de Panama (PNP) and providers from Dr. Luis “Chicho” Fabrega Regional Hospital.



“We started planning this mission in November 2024 with the intention to incorporate it into Panamax Alpha 25,” shared Air Force Lt. Col. John Camacho Ayala, air advisor/international health specialist, U.S. SOUTHCOM Command Surgeon’s Office and lead planner for this mission.



Patients were evaluated and selected from Cocle, Los Santos, Chiriqui, Herrera and Veraguas provinces by local providers through meeting specific criteria for corrective surgery.



Complex surgeries performed included cataract, pterygium, corneal transplant and therapeutic tarsorrhaphy, improving eyesight for the population and greatly reducing the surgical waitlist for the hospital.



The impact of these life-changing surgeries for low-income and underserved communities is not lost on the surgeons who performed them, “The most obvious impact is to our patients. Most of these patients walk in the door blind to some severe degree. Most of the patients who receive surgery result in improved vision which we hope translates to improved and more functional lives,” expressed Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Soeken, ophthalmologist, 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Beyond the direct human impact, the time, training, and expertise provided by the medical professionals is estimated to be worth over $500,000. Although the initial target was to treat 200 patients, the doctors’ commitment, along with the medical planner’s skill in managing patient flow and schedules, helped optimize both time and patient volume.



For Air Force Maj. Karina Bostwick, mission officer in charge, 59th Medical Wing, JBSA-Lackland, this marks her third ophthalmology mission in Panama with each mission aimed at deepening the long-standing partnership with Panama and fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise with local teams. "Our shared objective is to create a significant impact in the battle against reversible blindness caused by cataracts," Bostwick explained.



“I had the opportunity to scrub in and support as an operating room nurse since the team showed up one short and I had the experience,” stated Army Lt. Col. Robert Lawson, command surgeon for JTF-Bravo, who also played a key role as one of the mission planners. "It’s extremely rewarding to restore an essential sense and improve someone’s quality of life.”



Soeken shared a touching final story, leaving a lasting impression for years to come. “Personally, the most rewarding experience on this trip was when I was fortunate enough to operate on a 36-year old mother. Due to typical resource and logistics limitations we had some patients hoping for surgery that originally did not make the final surgical schedule,” he shared. “I personally saw this mother come into the clinic one day with one of her young children and weep for a miracle…I was able to talk with our staff and find a spot for her…and I performed her surgery.”



He continued, “She went from near total blindness in one eye to near perfect vision. We both cried together a little on her post-op day one visit…this is one of those memories that I think will stick with me for the rest of my life.”



Although the purpose of the trip was to conduct eye surgeries the team was able to enjoy some down time experiencing the culture, community and cuisine during their visit, like competing against the Policía Nacional de Panamá in a friendly soccer match and exploring the San Francisco district of Veraguas province. This event was not just a testament to what we can achieve when we come together, but a celebration of the rich culture, diverse backgrounds, and unique strengths of the people who made it all possible.