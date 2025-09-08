JBLM service members enjoy ‘Foofaraw’

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – It was foggy and cool the morning of Sept. 5 at the Olympia Yacht Club. But Gary and Judy Ball of Lacey were in their boat house bright and early, welcoming Joint Base Lewis-McChord service members onto their vessel, the Voyageur, as they’ve done for about a decade.



They set sail on Puget Sound with new acquaintances aboard, including two active-duty JBLM service members and one Army veteran who served at JBLM.



The happy crew headed with about 50 other yachts – captained by civilians and transporting local service members – to Foofaraw: a fun-filled military appreciation day hosted by the yacht club and the Thurston County Chamber.



“We at the Chamber do a lot of work with JBLM and have been longtime supporters of transitioning military, from their roles in the armed forces to civilian work and civilian life after they transition out,” said Jessica Houchin, Thurston County Chamber operations and events coordinator. “So, this is just one other way that we can say thank you and just be appreciative for everything that they do.”



Defined as “much ado about nothing,” Foofaraw’s purpose is to build networking and community links between civilians and service members. For more than 60 years, the event has provided a day for those service members to say, “Foof,” to their duties and enjoy a trip to the yacht club’s private island, Island Home.



“Whenever you’re here, it is a fill-your-cup type of event, meaning you get a little bit of your soul back, and it’s enriched because you see people having a good time and enjoying themselves and just taking a brief break,” said David Schaffert, president/CEO of Thurston County Chamber. “Many of the service people have never been on a yacht before, never been on Puget Sound before, and so their eyes are very wide open and that’s a feel-good, to provide people an experience that they might not be able to get normally.”



Foofaraw attendance is typically around 500 – including about 250 active-duty service members, 100 Chamber members and 150 Olympia Yacht Club members, plus volunteers, Houchin said.



“I’m just glad to see so many people come out and enjoy this event every year, and I hope to keep doing it for as long as we can,” said Gary Ashcraft, the yacht club’s immediate past commodore and this year’s Foofaraw chair.



The Voyageur’s passengers made themselves at home during their two-hour trip, gathering first on the outer decks to wave at local law enforcement and firefighters who gathered, as usual, to wish the Foofarites a fond farewell.



As they continued toward their destination, Gary Ball manned the wheel while Judy helped their new friends participate in a time-honored Foofaraw tradition: Crafting a potato into a racecar for a competition at Island Home.



Houchin described the race as, “one of the most spirited events.”



“It is highly competitive,” she said.



This year’s event was no exception, with civilians and service members enthusiastically cheering on their wheeled potatoes as some of the starchy spuds – both winners and losers – rolled down the official ramp and broke at the finish line, sending parts flying and the crowd exclaiming. (The Voyageur’s mouse-shaped potato didn’t win, but it did remain intact.)



The day’s schedule also included a flag-raising ceremony, casual games of volleyball, cornhole, horseshoes and pingpong, and many opportunities to eat.



Sergeant Hanna Wilkinson, of Madigan Army Medical Center’s Medical Readiness Battalion at JBLM, wasn’t sure what to expect of her first FOOFARAW, but said it was “such a blessing” as she played horseshoes with fellow service members.



Foofarites also relaxed on blankets and ate at picnic tables, mingling and enjoying music, shade and views of the Sound. Raffle prizes were distributed and all was mostly calm, until it was time for a final, boisterous event: tug-of-war. The Foofarites were fierce competitors, pulling the long rope with all their might for the best of bragging rights.



This year’s Foofaraw was a first for Voyageur passenger Tech. Sgt. Daniel VanderVegt, a JBLM garrison protocol specialist. He said it was a great day, filled with many activities and good food.



“What made it fun was meeting everybody else and having a good time,” he said.



Another Voyageur passenger, Senior Airman Carrice Neelyhigh, of JBLM’s 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, was grateful for his second Foofaraw.



“I just appreciate the yacht club wanting to do something for us, and it’s always fun,” he said.



Judy and Gary Ball are happy to contribute.



“We just want to support our troops,” Judy said. “We have a good time, and it’s nice to see everybody else having a good time. It’s the least we can do.”



After several hours of fun, it was time to go home.



“It’s truly an honor to actually have an opportunity to speak with you all today and see our service members actually get to intermix with the locals,” said I Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor. “Thank you. JBLM is just right up the road. If we can ever do anything for you, you’re always welcome. Please come be part of our team.”

