    Striking a balance between nature and recreation

    Courtesy Photo | A Luna moth rests on a tree in Sandy Park recreation area on Kaw Lake, Oklahoma, Sept....... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, Okla. - With over one million acres managed by the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attracting millions of visitors each year, ensuring natural habitats and recreation needs are balanced is essential for the native wildlife calling these areas home.

    Providing recreational experiences by designing facilities, such as trails and campgrounds, supports both ecological health and human use, conserving natural resources for future generations.

    "At Tulsa District we are dedicated to balancing stewardship of our natural resources with providing exceptional recreation opportunities that connect people to the outdoors,” said Tulsa District Chief of Natural Resources and Recreation, Jamie Hyslop. “We want people to enjoy public lands responsibly.”

    The Luna moth is just one example of native wildlife found when visiting the Tulsa District. However, seeing one of these moths may not be easy because they are primarily nocturnal.

    Additionally, adult Luna moths don’t eat and only live for about a week, which is long enough for them to mate and lay eggs.
    “Luna moths are a symbol of a healthy deciduous ecosystem,” said Kaw Lake Ranger Tori Haggard.

    “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers promotes native habitat restoration in several forms, including prescribed burns, invasive vegetation removal and pollinator plots,” said Haggard. “Seeing our native wildlife utilizing these managed areas is a rewarding feeling.”

    Tulsa District
    USACE
    Wildlife Wednesday

