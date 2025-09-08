Tulsa District to replace State Highway 100 Bridge Over Tenkiller Dam

Photo By Brannen Parrish | The State Highway 100 Bridge over Tenkiller Dam's main spillway, near Gore, Okla.,...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | The State Highway 100 Bridge over Tenkiller Dam's main spillway, near Gore, Okla., awaits motorists in the late afternoon sun, Sept. 9, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District will close the bridge for demolition and replacement starting Oct. 6, 2025. The bridge has served motorists enabling passage over the spillway for more than seven decades. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is addressing the issue of aging infrastructure head on by commencing a major bridge replacement project that will require closure of the State Highway 100 Bridge over Tenkiller Dam, near Gore, Okla., Oct. 6.



The bridge, which spans Tenkiller Dam’s main spillway, afforded motorists safe and efficient passage across Tenkiller Ferry Lake for more than seven decades.



According to Raymond Todd, project manager, USACE, Tulsa District, demolition and construction will last approximately two and half years.



“The bridge served its purpose for more than seven decades but has reached the end of its service life,” said Todd. “Through routine inspections, our bridge safety team identified replacement as the most appropriate action and several years of pre-planning and design have gotten us to the point of being ready to replace this structure.”



During construction, residents and motorists will have to use a State Highway detour route.



“We understand the inconvenience during this time of closure and greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation in avoiding these areas affected by construction,” said Todd.



In May 2025, the USACE, Tulsa District awarded the $28.7 million construction contract to Kiewit Construction of Omaha, Neb.



Construction of the new bridge is not expected to impact hydroelectric generation, lake levels or potential flood control operations.



Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938, Tenkiller Dam impounds the Illinois River in Cherokee and Sequoyah Counties forming Tenkiller Ferry Lake. The project’s authorized purposes include flood control, water supply, hydroelectric power, navigation, fish and wildlife and recreation.



The USACE, Tulsa District has established a project page for stakeholders to track project updates at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Tenkiller-Bridge-Project/.