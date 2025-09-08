U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Kicks Off

Drill sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army will gather at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept. 13-19 to compete for the coveted title of Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY).



Every individual that enters the U.S. Army remembers their Drill Sergeant and since 1969 the Army has recognized its top drill sergeants through a grueling week-long competition that challenges its best non-commissioned officers (NCOs) both mentally and physically. The week-long journey tests not only their tactical and technical proficiency, but also their ability to coach, teach and mentor the next generation of American warfighters.



This week’s competition will crown both an active duty and a Reserve Component DSOY.



“We demand the very best of our Drill Sergeants of the Year,” stated U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris. “They represent the professionalism, enthusiasm, and grit every day that is needed to continue producing the next generation of American Soldiers who are prepared to fight and win our nations wars”.



The winners of the DSOY competition will continue to advocate for their fellow Drill Sergeants as they’re assigned to work directly for the Command Sgt’s Maj. of the Center for Initial Military Training and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.



Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, last year’s active component DSOY shared what was the most challenging part of last year’s competition.



“I would say the most difficult thing was the mental aspect of it, remembering the pitches for Drill and Ceremony, remembering and being able to reference over 20 different Army publications, and figuring out on the fly the best way to communicate in oral and written formats to affect change and advocate for Drill Sergeants across the Army effectively”



Sgt. 1st Class Jake Mrzena, last year’s U.S. Army Reserve DSOY, shared what it meant for him to advocate for his peers throughout the last year while assigned to the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training.



“As the U.S. Army Reserves DSOY, I was able to advocate to my fellow non-commissioned officers the benefit of serving as a Drill Sergeant within the U.S. Army Reserves. While being a citizen Soldier provides different challenges, to our Active-Duty counterparts, Army Reserve Drill Sergeants provide a different perspective to transforming the nation’s youth into Soldiers.”



Tune in on Sept. 19th at 11 a.m. to the Center for Initial Military Training Facebook page (www.facebook.com/USACIMT) to learn who will be crowned the 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year.

