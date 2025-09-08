Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers reduces Lake Ashtabula water releases

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Story by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is reducing water releases at Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, North Dakota.

    Water releases are being reduced to around 50 cubic feet per second, or cfs, today, Sept. 10. The change in water releases is due in part to inflow reductions from Devils Lake. Water releases for this time period in recent years at Baldhill Dam have been around 450 cfs. Engineers anticipate water releases being further reduced to around 20 cfs for about three weeks until the fall drawdown begins Oct. 1.

    The annual drawdown is required to ensure there is adequate water storage capacity ahead of spring snowmelt. Drawdown water releases are expected to be around 85 cfs.

    Balancing the needs of upstream and downstream communities is our highest priority,” said Jim Noren, St. Paul District civil engineer in charge of managing Baldhill Dam water releases. “We are committed to safely adjusting water levels to ensure minimal impacts to the communities as we begin preparations to build flood storage capacity.”

