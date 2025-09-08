Lane Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Ethan Lane graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Ethan Lane graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Sept. 11, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Ethan Lane graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Sept. 11, 2025.



Lane, from Wichita Falls, Texas, said he joined the Navy to serve others and live out his faith.



“I felt called to serve in the highest capacity I could,” Lane said. “As a hospital corpsman, I’ll have the opportunity to care for others, and I see that as a way to honor my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The Navy will provide me with the skills and training to make a real difference, and that’s exactly where I want to be.”



Lane, 22, graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in history and minors in military and religious studies. While there, he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, where he said he learned discipline, perseverance, and the importance of leading by example. He was also employed as a carpenter and remodeler prior to enlisting.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places Lane among the top ranks of today’s newest Sailors, and as part of his recognition, he is awarded a flag letter of commendation.



Lane said being named MEA was an honor that caught him by surprise.



“When I first heard my name, I couldn’t believe it,” Lane said. “I’m humbled to be recognized, but I don’t see this as just my achievement. I owe it to my family, my shipmates, and most of all to God. This is only the beginning—I want to keep building on this and carry the same work ethic into the fleet.”



Lane’s Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Machinist’s Mate (MMC) Richard Terry, Gas Turbine Systems Technician, Mechanical 1st Class (GSM1) Thorne Roehrig, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class (DC2) Nelcy Salcedo.



“Our RDCs pushed us every single day,” Lane said. “They demanded discipline and attention to detail, but they also showed us how to rise to those expectations. They didn’t just teach us how to be Sailors—they showed us what resilience, teamwork, and leadership look like in action.”



Lane also credited his support system back home for helping him persevere.



“My parents, my little sister Olivia, and my girlfriend wrote me letters that gave me strength when I needed it most,” Lane said. “Even when I was tired or frustrated, their encouragement reminded me why I was here. Knowing I had people waiting for me and believing in me gave me the motivation to push through the tough days.”



Along with his family, Lane said the friendships he built in his division played a huge role in his success.



“My hospital corpsman brothers—Recruit Navarro, Smith, Mauck, Kitchens, and Lopez—were always there,” he said. “We pushed one another, kept each other accountable, and grew together. That brotherhood made boot camp not just survivable, but meaningful.”



The hardest part of training, Lane said, was being away from his loved ones.



“I was used to being able to call or text whenever I wanted,” Lane said. “Losing that connection was tough. What got me through was reminding myself that God was watching over them. I prayed for them every day and focused on the things I could control—working hard, staying disciplined, and tackling the next challenge in front of me.”



Looking back, Lane said his journey to the Navy was shaped by experiences that demanded hard work, commitment, and service—whether it was summers spent working construction, years of academic discipline, or leadership within the Corps of Cadets.



“Every step along the way prepared me for this,” he said. “Now I get to use everything I’ve learned to serve as a hospital corpsman. That’s what excites me most about the future.”



After graduation, Lane will continue his training in San Antonio, Texas, at Hospital Corpsman “A” school.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.