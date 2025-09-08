Joint Teamwork Forged at Sage Eagle 25-4

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy | U.S. Air Force Airman Noah Walters, 193rd Special Operations Wing security forces...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy | U.S. Air Force Airman Noah Walters, 193rd Special Operations Wing security forces (SFS) member with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, fires an AT4 as an Army Green Beret assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) observes during exercise Sage Eagle 25-4 at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Aug. 21, 2025. Sage Eagle is a recurring battalion-sized unconventional warfare exercise that validates special forces members’ ability to operate in uncertain environments while training and incorporating partner forces into an evolving contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy) see less | View Image Page

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Green Berets and supporting elements 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Airmen from the Air National Guard security forces teamed up for Sage Eagle 25-4, a joint training exercise designed to enhance the services’ interoperability and readiness. With a focus on small-unit tactics, joint mission planning, and advanced combat scenarios, the training aimed to better prepare special operations forces and the Air National Guard for real-world missions, that reinforce their ability to jointly operate in diverse operational environments.



Sage Eagle 25-4 commenced with weapons familiarization, pairing Soldiers and Airmen in a series of classes that built a foundational understanding of weapons handling and functions. Green Berets trained the Airmen on multiple weapons systems including the M320 Grenade Launcher Module and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). Weapons training culminated in an M4 rifle qualification range before transitioning into advanced tactical training. From dawn to dusk, Airmen repeatedly conducted realistic training simulations in small-unit tactics, including close quarters battle drills, ambushes, and raids, immersing them in the demanding tempo of special operations.



“I think it's great to see the different ways that the Green Berets teach things, for example, room clearing,” said Airman 1st Class Leann Minnick, a security forces Airman assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Security Forces Squadron. “They taught us many ways to do it that I'm generally not trained to do, so I could bring that back to my unit."



Following multiple days of weapons training, teams entered a five-day field environment, plagued with rugged terrain and dense vegetation, challenging even the most experienced Soldiers and Airmen. Limited access to supplies and the need for covert movements through rugged landscape added another layer of complexity to the training, requiring teams to adapt quickly or risk mission failure. Following days of training from the Army’s elite Special Forces, Airmen applied earlier-learned skills to plan and execute simulated raids and ambushes, evading a multitude of different enemy threats to complete the mission.



“They [Green Berets] are experts at detail, which is what it boils down to,” said Tech. Sgt. Jason Tartaglia, a security forces Airman with the 166th Security Forces Squadron. “And that's really what makes them so great. Just thinking outside the box or looking at something from a different angle makes a huge difference.”



Training culminated in a realistic joint forcible entry exercise, leveraging the unique skills of each service in a mission to capture a high value target. Soldiers breached the compound under simulated hostile fire, systematically clearing each floor of enemy threats, overcoming tight stairwell fighting positions, barricaded rooms, and simulated casualties on every level.



While Green Berets maneuvered throughout the compound, the Air National Guard security forces secured the exterior of the compound, facing unruly crowds and demonstrators that posed risks to the Airmen and Green Berets. Leveraging their training, the security forces mitigated all potential threats, enabling both services to seamlessly exfiltrate



Sage Eagle isn’t just tactical training; it’s a crucible for joint force integration. The exercise honed critical skills in cross-service communication, adaptive planning, and mission execution in complex environments. Participants gained instrumental insights, directly enhancing current operations and fortifying readiness for future challenges.



“This training pushed us to our limits, but that’s how we get better,” said Minnick. “When we walk away tired, dirty, and more capable than before—we know it was worth it.”



3rd Special Forces Group is the preeminent US Special Operations Force Unit, providing purpose-built, self-sustaining Special Operations capabilities to address our Nation’s most difficult problems.