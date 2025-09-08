Keller Army Community Hospital has six projects accepted for presentation at SOMOS meeting

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Keller Army Community Hospital Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research team received notification that six abstracts were accepted for presentation at the Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons (SOMOS) Annual Meeting in December.



The SOMOS meeting is primarily of a scientific nature and provides a forum for presentation of research papers in a collegial setting and the interchange of medical knowledge as it relates to the practice of orthopaedic surgery in the military; members may seek critical and constructive analysis of their observations, conclusions, and recommendations.



The following abstracts were accepted:



• Graft comparison for ACL reconstruction: Outcomes and postoperative strength testing



• Anterior vs. posterior approach to femoral condyle for chondral restoration



• Association between baseline PROMS and incident glenohumeral joint instability



• Health behavior modification and symptomology for posttraumatic osteoarthritis knee injury



• Association between baseline demographics and glenohumeral joint instability injury



• Incidental findings of shoulder instability for incoming service academy members



“These abstracts reflect the quality of our team’s research efforts and the work of our Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellows and collaborators over the past year,” said Dr. Kenneth L. Cameron, PhD, MPH, ATC, Director, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research, Keller Army Community Hospital. “The results of these studies will advance evidence-based military orthopaedic practice and contribute to injury prevention, improved patient outcomes, optimized recovery and return to duty, and enhanced readiness for our military medicine beneficiaries.”



“This is strong work by our research team and everyone that contributed,” said Col. Sean J. Hipp, Commander, Keller Army Community Hospital. “This research is integral to military recovery from injury, restoration of duty status, and overall readiness of the military force, which is aligned with the Military Health System’s goal to keep service members healthy and ready for duty.”



To learn more about SOMOS, go to https://www.somos.org/.

Date Posted: 09.10.2025
Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK