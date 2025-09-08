1670th Transportation Company supports Operation Patriot Press at Anniston Munitions Center

Photo By Amanda Walker | Backed by months of training, soldiers from the 1670th Transportation Company hit the...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Walker | Backed by months of training, soldiers from the 1670th Transportation Company hit the ground running at Anniston Munitions Center, moving nearly 900 short tons of ammunition in just five days as part of Operation Patriot Press. see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala – Soldiers from the 1670th Transportation Company of the Alabama National Guard rolled into Anniston Munitions Center in July to support Operation Patriot Press, moving thousands of pounds of ammunition in a high-impact mission that merged training with real-world readiness.

In total during the operation, the soldiers were split into two teams: a receiving team and a shipping team. The receiving team moved 485 short tons of ammunition while the shipping team handled 408. Together, they moved 893 short tons over the course of five days.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Kilgo, who led one of the teams, said that in just one day, his group moved 390,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition. He described the mission as a chance to turn years of Army training into real-world application.

“You spend your whole career practicing but a lot of soldiers never get to actually do it for real,” Kilgo said. “You can train them on a highway all day long but getting to drive a six-wheel truck and back it up a hill to load ammo is real experience.”

He emphasized that training is about preparing for the moment when it really counts. “You practice to play the game,” he said. “And when that moment comes, you want to be ready.”

Kilgo said the mission also brought valuable team-building moments and allowed him to witness professional growth in his soldiers.

“The most rewarding part is seeing a soldier grow,” he said. “I love working beside them and being part of that development.”

The unit, based in Brundidge, Alabama, typically trains two to three days each month and two weeks annually. Operation Patriot Press provided an intensive environment to apply that training.

According to Chad Adams, division chief at Anniston Munitions Center, integrating the 1670th into the depot’s operations enhanced efficiency and strengthened the relationship between ANMC and the Alabama National Guard.

“Any time you get to bring soldiers onto a depot installation, it provides a great opportunity for both sides to learn,” Adams said. “The mission they supported is critical and seeing them get to execute it directly helps reinforce their skills.”

Darrel Tackett, chief of operations at ANMC, echoed the sentiment. He said the soldiers’ ability to accomplish so much in a short amount of time stood out.

“They completed in five days what might normally take much longer,” Tackett said. “It was significant.”

To recognize the soldiers’ contributions, ANMC hosted a certificate presentation with team leaders and depot leadership. Several soldiers were awarded Certificates of Achievement and Commander’s Coins for Excellence.

The unit also received a visit from its battalion commander during the operation, underscoring the importance of the mission.

Partnerships like Operation Patriot Press are a win for both the Guard and the depot, Adams said: “This kind of collaboration increases readiness for the soldiers and supports our mission here. It’s a great example of total force integration.”