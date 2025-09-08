Republic of Korea Naval Education and Training Command Commander Visits NETC

Photo By Austen McClain | Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho receives a NETC press kit from Rear...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho receives a NETC press kit from Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), during a visit to NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola. The visit highlighted mutual efforts in advancing training capabilities across allied naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

Vice Adm. Kang Jeong Ho, commander of the Republic of Korea’s Naval Education and Training Command, visited Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) headquarters and learning centers Sept. 8-9.



The visit focused on professional military education, force development and opportunities for continued cooperation between the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy.



“Vice Adm. Kang’s visit underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest caliber of training to the next generation of Sailors and ensuring they are fully prepared to meet the demands of the Fleet,” said NETC Commander Rear Adm. Greg Huffman. “It also highlights the importance of our continued partnership — built on collaboration, innovation, and a shared dedication to excellence in training — so that together, we can shape a force that is ready, resilient, and lethal from day one.”



During the visit, NETC discussed key training and education initiatives, to include NETC’s recent launch of the Naval Education and Training (NAVEDTRA) 142 series of manuals, the Navy Training Process (NTP) Workflow Tool, and the Future Sailor Preparatory Course.



Kang also had the opportunity to tour several NETC subordinate commands, with each showcasing their training programs that develop Sailors into ready, resilient and lethal warfighters. At the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), CIWT Executive Officer Cmdr. Kyle Bachman provided roundtable discussion with Kang designed to highlight the training provided by CIWT and its four subordinate schoolhouses, as well as a look at several Navy information warfare artifacts. At Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), Kang and his delegation learned more about NASC’s training to Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and partner nation officers and enlisted students, which shapes them into combat-quality aviation professionals. Lastly, at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), the delegation visited several aviation technical training classrooms, where NATTC instructors gave a firsthand view of the training systems in use by students, such aviation metal projects and aircraft engines.



The Republic of Korea Navy and U.S. Navy maintain a long-standing alliance, routinely training and operating together to promote regional security, deter aggression and ensure free and open access to the seas.



NETC is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy and serves as the foundry to the Fleet -- recruiting, training and delivering world-class training to highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. NETC’s team includes more than 24,000 military and staff personnel around the globe, and on any given day, NETC is training more than 33,000 Sailors at its 251 training sites.



