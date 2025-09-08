USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Change of Command

MAYPORT Fla. (September 10, 2025) – Cmdr. TJ Orth relieved Cmdr. Matthew Arndt as USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Commanding Officer, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, September 10.



Cmdr. Arndt is a storied Commander who led INDIANAPOLIS - the first combat-tested Littoral Combat Ship - through grueling back-to-back deployments and back home. Through his leadership, INDIANAPOLIS completed multiple, critical, missions in the Fifth and Sixth Fleet AOR. INDY became the first LCS to see Combat when she was engaged by the Houthis during a barrage in the Red Sea that included eight one-way UAVs, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and three anti-ship cruise missiles. CDR Arndt was at the helm of INDY's work with CTF 59 - which acted as a proof of concept that LCS' can serve at the vanguard of human-machine integration. Arndt's steady hand and experience led INDIANAPOLIS to back-to-back "Battle E" awards for 2023 and 2024. INDIANAPOLIS continues to play a pivotal role in being the tip of the LCS-Fleet, proving that LCS' have a part to play in the missions to come.



“I am incredibly proud of each and every INDIANAPOLIS Sailor. They demonstrated the grit and professionalism necessary to sail through contested waters and return safely home,” said Arndt. “Their mission now is to complete her maintenance phase on time and bring INDIANAPOLIS back to the fight in better shape than when we came home.”



Cmdr. Arndt is a native of grew up in Lake City, FL, and attended high school in Williamston, SC. and previously served as the Blue Crew Executive officer aboard USS INDIANAPOLIS (LCS 17). Arndt will report to Commander, US Central Command.



“It is an honor to assume command of this exceptional warship and crew.” said Orth. “I look forward to continuing the INDIANAPOLIS’ legacy and proudly representing the city of Indianapolis as our ship completes this maintenance and training in order to set out to do the Nations' tasking."



Cmdr. Orth, a Farmville, Virginia native, previously served as the commanding officer of USS St. Louis (LCS 19).



LCS are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments and winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 11:31 Story ID: 547727 Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.