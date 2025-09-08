59th Medical Wing transitions to Air Force Medical Command

Photo By Brian Valencia | The 59th Medical Wing transitions from Air Education and Training Command to Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Brian Valencia | The 59th Medical Wing transitions from Air Education and Training Command to Air Force Medical Command on Sept. 9, 2025. The wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Texas, is the Air Force’s largest medical wing and now falls under AFMEDCOM, a direct reporting unit established to centralize Air Force medicine and strengthen medical readiness. (Defense Health Agency graphic by Brian J. Valencia) see less | View Image Page

The 59th Medical Wing, the U.S. Air Force’s largest medical wing and a cornerstone of military medicine, officially transitioned from Air Education and Training Command (AETC) to the newly established Air Force Medical Command (AFMEDCOM) on Sept. 9, 2025.



This historic move marks a new era for military healthcare and readiness, aligning the medical wing more directly with the Air Force Surgeon General’s priorities, while continuing its role as a mission providing mission-ready medics to support AETC and the Joint Base San Antonio community.



The transition places the 59th Medical Wing under Medical Readiness Command Alpha, one of two intermediate commands under AFMEDCOM, a direct reporting unit designed to centralize command authority for Air Force medicine. The change strengthens the medical wing’s ability to focus on its two primary missions: ensuring a medically ready force and delivering world-class healthcare.



“This realignment isn’t just a change of command structure — it’s about sharpening our focus on readiness and the patient experience,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, Defense Health Network Central director and Medical Readiness Command Alpha commander. “This transition allows us to laser-focus on our core mission: preparing and deploying ready medical forces worldwide in support of our warfighters and enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional care to our Airmen and their families.”



AFMEDCOM was created to provide a unified command structure for Air Force medical personnel, aligning Air Force medics under the authority of Airmen leadership and strengthening the Service Equity voice in support of Combatant Commanders. AFMEDCOM also aligns more closely with Defense Health Agency networks while maintaining readiness at the center of operations. The command achieved initial operational capability in early 2025, and the 59th Medical Wing is part of the second wave to transfer under its structure.



The move is part of a larger Air Force initiative to streamline medical operations, reduce redundancies, and enhance the ability to project medical power globally. For the 59th Medical Wing, which supports nearly 255,000 beneficiaries and executes more than 900,000 patient visits annually, the transition ensures resources, training, and personnel decisions are directly tied to Air Force medical priorities.



As a key partner in the San Antonio Military Health System, the 59th Medical Wing provides specialized care, medical education, and critical readiness functions. The transition to AFMEDCOM strengthens this partnership by aligning oversight and coordination more effectively across the Department of the Air Force’s medical enterprise.



“This change allows us to integrate more seamlessly with our Air Force and DoD medical partners ensuring we remain ready when our nation calls,” said Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster, 59th Medical Wing commander. “Our Airmen remain committed to developing ready medics and mission ready forces anytime, anywhere always.”



For decades, the 59th Medical Wing aligned under AETC, balancing readiness with the Air Force’s education and training mission. The move to AFMEDCOM reflects a historic step in military medicine, positioning the wing as a cornerstone of the new command and ensuring its legacy of innovation continues to grow. Even with this move, the wing will continue to remain closely connected to AETC, ensuring training operations are fully supported.



“This is an exciting moment,” added Foster. “The 59th Medical Wing has always been a leader in military medicine, and now, as part of AFMEDCOM, we will continue to set the standard for readiness through care. It will always be about taking care of those we serve —our warfighters, their families, and retirees.”