Kadena ATC - The tower behind the mission

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - The glass-walled control tower at Kadena Air Base is never silent. Radios buzz with rapid transmissions, headsets hum with constant updates, and vigilant eyes scan runways and radar screens amid a fast-paced environment. Within this controlled chaos, a team of U.S. Airmen work in seamless coordination, guiding aircraft in the air and on the ground, managing a fast-moving puzzle of jets, helicopters, cargo planes, and drones.



The air traffic controllers of the 18th Operations Support Squadron serve as the critical first and last voices pilots hear during their missions.



Air traffic controllers undergo one of the most demanding technical training pipelines in the U.S. Air Force, with a high attrition rate. Trainees must master a broad range of skills—including FAA and Air Force regulations, radar operations, and high-stress simulation scenarios—before advancing to six to fourteen months of intensive on-the-job training at their assigned base.



Even after earning certification, controllers are required to maintain peak proficiency through recurring evaluations and continuous training, particularly when moving to a new location. This rigorous process underscores the vital role ATCs play in executing missions and ensuring operational readiness.



Their vital role in directing aircraft safely through Kadena’s crowded and complex airspace is essential to protecting every pilot flying over Okinawa and ensuring mission success.



Home to over 120 permanently assigned aircraft and a steady flow of transient flights, Kadena operates one of the busiest and most strategically important airfields in the Pacific. Controllers manage everything from fighter jets and drones to cargo planes and helicopters, supporting rapid response efforts, airpower projection, and combat readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.



“At Kadena, we coordinate the busiest airfield in the Pacific, managing U.S., allied, and host-nation aircraft amid rapidly changing weather conditions,” said Master Sgt. Madison Krippner, 18th OSS chief controller. “Our success relies on constant training and teamwork to meet every challenge safely.”



The responsibilities of Kadena’s ATCs extend far beyond the confines of the tower. They work hand-in-hand with U.S. Navy and Marine air traffic controllers, Department of Defense civilians, and Japanese civilian controllers to maintain smooth and safe operations within shared airspace, reflecting the collaborative nature of regional defense.



Within the tower, each controller holds a specialized role: Ground control manages taxiing and vehicle movement, clearance delivery handles flight plans and departure authorizations, and local control directs takeoffs and landings. The supervisor of flying supports pilots during emergencies, while the watch supervisor oversees all operations, maintaining safety standards and mission priorities.



“Our mission is to provide a safe, orderly, and efficient flow of air traffic,” said Senior Airman David Scott, an ATC trainer. “Every instruction we give contributes directly to saving lives, supporting allies, and advancing mission success.”



Every safe landing, every successful mission, and every emergency response at Kadena begins and ends with the controllers in the tower. Though their voices may go unseen, they are always heard.

