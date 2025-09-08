CFE-DM Hosts Fifth Annual FOCUS IN event, promotes dialogue among Disaster Response experts

Photo By Rufino Ballesteros | A group of approximately 30 civilian and military experts in disaster response...... read more read more Photo By Rufino Ballesteros | A group of approximately 30 civilian and military experts in disaster response gathered for the fifth bi-annual FOCUS IN event hosted by the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 3, 2025. The three-day event encourages dialogue between senior military leaders and experts from international organizations to improve civil-military coordination in an operational environment. (CFE-DM photo by Rufino E. Ballesteros) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – More than 30 civilian and military experts in disaster response gathered Sept. 3-5 for the fifth iteration of FOCUS IN, an event hosted by Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) in Honolulu.



The three-day event included group discussions with experts from international civilian and regional organizations, academia, and military experts to discuss future needs and challenges for Disaster Response in the Indo-Pacific Region.



This year’s event focuses on Future Need and Opportunities for Civilian-Military Coordination in the Indo-Pacific.



With a growing interest in the changing landscape of foreign disaster response processes, structure, and capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, FOCUS IN 2025 provided a platform to facilitate these dialogues bringing together professionals from vital civilian and military sectors.



Day 1 moderator-led discussions included topics such as “Building Resilience in a Volatile World: Adapting to Evolving Disaster Landscapes;” “Beyond Training: Developing Expertise for Complex Crises Response;” and “DOD Foreign Disaster Response.”



Day 2 topics included, “Deconstructing the Disaster Response Ecosystem: Identifying Gaps and Overlaps in Civ-Mil Coordination;” “Re-Engineering Collaboration: Building a Unified Framework for Civ-Mil Disaster Response;” “A Conversation with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement;” and “AI-Powered CMCoord: Hype vs. Reality in the Disaster Zone.”



Day 3 topics included “Beyond the Algorithm: Collaboration in an AI-Driven Disaster Response.”



The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Australian Civil-Military Centre (ACMC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the World Food Programme (WFP) also provided Partner Briefs to give military partners a better understanding of the civilian organization’s roles and responsibilities.



The first FOCUS IN event dates back to 2014 when Joseph Martin, CFE-DM Director, wanted to create an event to initiate dialogue and get like-minded individuals in a room to discuss civil-military topics.



"I want to thank all of you for your thoughtful and engaging conversations over these past three days," said Martin. "It’s not often that we can get people from these agencies together in one room to discuss these important topics."



Experts from the following organizations attended: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), Pacific Disaster Center, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense - Policy, Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC), ACMC, ICRC - Asia Pacific Regional Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), UNOCHA Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP), IFRC Asia Pacific, IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Office of the Americas, WFP, U.S. State Department Stabilization Advisor, and the U.S. Coast Guard.