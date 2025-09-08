Washington Army National Guard selected for new Mobile Brigade

CAMP MURRAY, WA – The Washington Army National Guard’s 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team has been selected to take on a new mission and transform to a Mobile Brigade as part of a major U.S. Army modernization effort.



"Change isn’t always easy, but this is a big win for us,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard. “Being chosen to make the shift to a mobile brigade is a testament to our organization and shows just how strong and capable our team is. This is another major milestone for the 81st, and for the entire Washington Army National Guard. It keeps our organization relevant and ready, whether we’re called to help overseas or respond to emergencies here at home.”



The transformation of the 81st means the brigade will replace its current fleet of Stryker vehicles with smaller, more mobile infantry squad vehicles (ISV), along with new technologies to include unmanned aerial systems.



As part of the transition, an infantry battalion from the Utah National Guard will join the newly formed 81st Mobile Brigade. Earlier this week, Sellars welcomed colleagues from Utah to discuss the transformation process.



“As we’ve learned before, transformations like these take a lot of time and patience,” Sellars said. “It’s nice to have a partner to go through this process with. We look forward to working with Utah and welcome their men and women to the 81st Brigade.”



The 81st will begin returning Stryker vehicles in October 2025. It’s anticipated it will take several months before every vehicle is turned in.



This marks the second major transformation for the 81st Brigade in the past decade. In 2015, the 81st transitioned from an Armored Brigade Combat Team with heavy tanks, to a Stryker Brigade Combat Team.



Announced in May 2025, the Army Transformation Initiative is a comprehensive effort to modernize the U.S. Army. The initiative includes converting both Infantry and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams into Mobile Brigade Combat Teams to improve mobility and lethality.



# # #

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 17:24 Story ID: 547699 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Army National Guard selected for new Mobile Brigade, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.