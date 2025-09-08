Great Lakes to Host Navy Career Development Symposium

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium is coming to Great Lakes, Ill. from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24.



CDS provides Sailors with a valuable opportunity to connect in person with MyNavy HR leadership and gain important information to support their career progression.



“We bring transparency to help Sailors understand the ‘why’ behind the policies that shape their profession,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “This engagement is all about empowering you with knowledge and tools to take charge of your Navy career.”



Among the many professional development resources available at CDS are the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL and MyNavy Coaching. Sailors also have the chance to meet with their detailers, enlisted community manager, and command pay and personnel administrators.



Recruit Training Command (RTC) and Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) will host the symposium on the first and second days respectively. Each day begins with an all-hands call with Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy and other MyNavy HR leadership.



At CDS, Sailors are encouraged to take surveys, provide feedback and address questions or concerns about Navy personnel policies. With the recent change of command at NPC, Kennedy assumes a continued commitment to bring the symposium to Sailors where they are.



“CDS is a powerful way for us to connect directly with Sailors, listen to their voices, and provide them the information they need to shape their careers with confidence,” said Kennedy. “We are dedicated to making a positive difference in Sailors’ careers.”



CDS Great Lakes commences at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, with an all-hands call at the RTC base chapel. The second day begins at 8:30 a.m., Sept. 24, with an all-hands call at the Ross Theater, followed by events at the Epicenter. Command career counselor training will be at the Blue Jacket Memorial Chapel (B-3).



The full schedule of events will be made available here: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/.

