Walter Reed surgeons use microsurgical robot in successful breast reconstruction

Photo By Roan Smith | U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Paul Hwang, director for surgery at Walter Reed, stands next to...... read more read more Photo By Roan Smith | U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Paul Hwang, director for surgery at Walter Reed, stands next to the microsurgical system used at the medical center for perform a successful breast reconstruction. The system allowed surgeons to reconnect very small blood vessels, usually done by hand and a large microscope, making the vessel connection more accurate and lessening the chances for possible complications, including collapse and clotting. (Graphic image by Roan Smith) see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



Surgeons at Walter Reed continue to use innovative approaches to providing presidential-level care to beneficiaries of the Military Health System.

“We used a microsurgical robot to do the microvascular anastomosis [as part of a breast reconstruction],” said U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Paul Hwang, director for surgery at Walter Reed.

Microvascular anastomosis is surgery reconnecting very small blood vessels, such as those with a diameter of 3mm or less, using a microscope and specialized instruments. It’s crucial in reconstructive surgery, especially when transferring tissue from one part of the body to another or repairing nerves.

“The [microvascular anastomosis is] usually done by hand and a large microscope,” Hwang explained. “This robot allows us to descrub and use remote [controllers] and a 3D video screen to do the anastomosis.”

Hwang’s team performed a DIEP (Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator) flap for breast reconstruction, which used the patient’s own tissue from the lower abdomen to rebuild the breast following a mastectomy. The microsurgical procedure where the tissue is transferred to the chest and reattached using tiny blood vessels, creating a reconstructed breast with its own blood supply.

Hwang added that using the microsurgical robot “makes the vessel connection more accurate and chances for higher quality anastomosis that is less prone to collapse, clotting, [and] complications.”

Hwang explained that robotic microsurgery studies show improved flap survival and reduced adverse events when compared to literature on manual techniques.

“Robotic assisted microsurgery is a novel approach to tackle some of the most complex reconstructive problems in our field. The potential to have better outcomes in trauma, limb salvage, cancer and lymphedema cases through this technology that is limited in availability throughout the United States, makes it only fitting that Walter Reed leads the way in introducing the use at our flagship military treatment facility,” Hwang added.